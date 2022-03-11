How to Watch Pistons at Celtics

The Pistons travel to Boston to take on the playoff-bound Celtics on Friday night basketball.

The Pistons have had a rough season thus far through the all-star break. They are 18-48 with a .273 winning percentage ranking No. 14 in the Eastern Conference.

They were surprisingly on one of their few winning streaks winning three in a row against Toronto, Indiana, and Atlanta. That was before their most recent game which ended in a loss against one of the conference’s best teams the Bulls.

How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Boston Celtics Today:

Game Date: March 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

They will be going back on the road against the Celtics in this game. The Celtics are on the path to the playoffs ranking No. 5 in the same conference with a 40-27 record.

They are two spots out of having to play in the play-in tournament.

The team is on a four-game winning streak in the last week beating the Hawks, Grizzlies, Nets, and Hornets. Jayson Tatum leads the team with 26.8 Points per game with 8.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

This is the fourth and last matchup between these two teams this season. Boston leads the season series 2-1 getting both wins on the road and losing the only game at home.

