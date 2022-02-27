How to Watch Pistons at Hornets

The Pistons look to get their first win against the Hornets this season when they face off on Sunday.

The Pistons head to Charlotte to take on the Hornets on Sunday with revenge on their mind after these two last played two weeks ago. Charlotte scored 141 points on the road as LaMelo Ball led the way with 31 points. The Hornets also scored 140 points when these first two met back in January. The Pistons might not be having the season they wanted to but they have been a much tougher opponent lately so don't expect another 140-plus points from Charlotte tonight.

How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Charlotte Hornets Today:

Game Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 6

Live stream the Detroit Pistons at Charlotte Hornets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Pistons beat the Celtics right before the All-Star break to end their nine-game winning streak. Then, they followed that up with a win over the Cavaliers right after Cleveland hosted the All-Star festivities. Cade Cunningham secured that one with some clutch free throws late. Detroit dropped its last game as Boston got revenge but Cunningham really came into his own that night and scored 25 points that night.

Charlotte has to lock him down to get its third victory over Detroit this season. The Hornets are coming off a 125-93 win over Toronto so that should provide a lot of momentum in this game. That's not to mention that resounding win broke a three-game losing streak. They'll be favored again in this one but this isn't the same Detroit team Charlotte's been used to playing this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.