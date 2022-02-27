How to Watch Pistons at Hornets

Skip to main content

How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pistons look to get their first win against the Hornets this season when they face off on Sunday.

The Pistons head to Charlotte to take on the Hornets on Sunday with revenge on their mind after these two last played two weeks ago. Charlotte scored 141 points on the road as LaMelo Ball led the way with 31 points. The Hornets also scored 140 points when these first two met back in January. The Pistons might not be having the season they wanted to but they have been a much tougher opponent lately so don't expect another 140-plus points from Charlotte tonight. 

How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Charlotte Hornets Today:

Game Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 6

Live stream the Detroit Pistons at Charlotte Hornets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Pistons beat the Celtics right before the All-Star break to end their nine-game winning streak. Then, they followed that up with a win over the Cavaliers right after Cleveland hosted the All-Star festivities. Cade Cunningham secured that one with some clutch free throws late. Detroit dropped its last game as Boston got revenge but Cunningham really came into his own that night and scored 25 points that night.

Charlotte has to lock him down to get its third victory over Detroit this season. The Hornets are coming off a 125-93 win over Toronto so that should provide a lot of momentum in this game. That's not to mention that resounding win broke a three-game losing streak. They'll be favored again in this one but this isn't the same Detroit team Charlotte's been used to playing this season. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
27
2022

Detroit Pistons at Charlotte Hornets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 6
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17767734
NBA

How to Watch Pistons at Hornets

By Ben Macaluso
1 minute ago
USATSI_17769599
NBA

How to Watch Clippers at Rockets

By Ben Macaluso
1 minute ago
Feb 25, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) dribbles the ball around the outside of Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State defeated Northwestern 67-60. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Nebraska at Penn State

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrates with the bench after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
15 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson (36) and forward Trevor Zegras (46) celebrate their victory over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Ducks won 7-4. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
15 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; New York Islanders players celebrate after a goal by center Brock Nelson (29) during the first period against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
15 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrates a goal with his bench during the second period against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Edmonton Oilers vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
16 minutes ago
Feb 21, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates with right wing David Pastrnak (88), left wing Taylor Hall (71), and defenseman Brandon Carlo (25) after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
16 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vancouver Canucks vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy