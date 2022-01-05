How to Watch Pistons at Hornets

On Wednesday night, the Hornets will host the Pistons in Charlotte in this intriguing NBA matchup featuring loads of elite young talent.

In a battle between Eastern Conference teams, the Pistons will be in Charlotte tonight to take on the Hornets.

The rebuilding Pistons haven’t been great this season, but they are looking much better as of late. On the flip side, Charlotte has playoff aspirations but has been on a cold streak over the past few weeks.

How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Charlotte Hornets Today:

Game Date: Jan. 5, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 1

Live Stream: You can stream Detroit Pistons at Charlotte Hornets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Pistons are 7-28 on the season, which is the second-worst record in the NBA. However, they currently look the best they have all season, as they enter today on a two-game winning streak.

Alongside rookie sensation Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey has been spectacular lately. He should be a huge offensive spark for Detroit in this matchup, as he’s scored at least 20 points in five straight contests.

The Hornets are currently in the play-in picture with a record of 19-19. Although they’re ahead of Detroit in the Eastern Conference standings, they’ve lost two consecutive games and six of their last 10.

Luckily for Charlotte, the team has been much better at home (9-5) than on the road (10-14). Gordon Hayward could be a key piece in this game for the Hornets, as he’s coming off a 27-point performance against the Wizards.

If the Hornets are going to make a real push for the playoffs, beating lottery teams like the Pistons is a necessity.

