How to Watch Pistons at Cavaliers

How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cavaliers look to inch closer to the Bulls for fifth place in the East when they host the Pistons on Saturday.

The Pistons came across the Magic at exactly the right time. After playing well right after the All-Star break, they fell into a similar funk that has plagued them most of their season. They lost five in a row and it looked like they'd be competing for the best odds at the No. 1 pick once again with Orlando. They sure did deliver in their last game when they beat the Magic 134-120. They clearly are not the worst team in the Eastern Conference. 

How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Cleveland Cavaliers:

Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 4

Live stream the Detroit Pistons at Cleveland Cavaliers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The breakout star of the game was Saddiq Bey who broke out with a career-high 51 points. That was just a game after Orlando gave up a career-high 60 points. The Pistons will have to score just like last game to keep up with Cleveland. They are looking better as of late as they are winning despite a plethora of injuries this season. 

They got a statement victory in their last game and it helped them keep pace in the tight Eastern Conference race. They beat the Nuggets and MVP candidate Nikola Jokic in overtime by three after they had come close to beating the 76ers in their previous game. 

It was another unexpected name that put the Cavs ahead for good as Lauri Markkanen scored the go-ahead three and scored a season-high 31 points. If they get production from around their roster like that, this matchup against the Pistons should be a take-care-of-business type of game. 

