How to Watch Pistons at Nuggets

The Pistons and Nuggets are both coming off losses and look to rebound tonight when they meet on Sunday.

The Pistons (11-34) come into tonight having played .500 basketball over their last 12 games and looking better and better as the season has progressed. The same can be said for Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets (23-21), who are having a rough season with injuries but are still right there in the mix in the Western Conference for the playoffs, looking like a dangerous team.

How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Denver Nuggets today:

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 10

Watch Detroit Pistons at Denver Nuggets online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Denver’s last win came in an overtime thriller over the Clippers behind a monster 49-point triple-double from Nikola Jokic:

Right now Detroit is No. 29 on offense (101.8 points per game) and No. 24 on defense (111.5 points allowed).

However, over their last 12 games, they have gone 6-6, scoring 106.0 points per game, which is an improvement. That improvement comes in large part from 43-33-75 splits, which are all an improvement from the first 33 games.

On the other side for Denver, they are up to No. 11 on defense allowing only 106.8 points per game to opponents and are winning with defense and the majesty of Nikola Jokic.

Over the last eight games (5-3), Jokic is averaging 26.6 points, 12.6 rebounds, 9.6 assists and 2.3 steals plus blocks on 60-47-83 splits. That includes an outburst of 49 points (one off his career-high), 14 rebounds, 10 assists and four steals plus blocks in an overtime win.

The reigning MVP is a special player.

Regional restrictions may apply.