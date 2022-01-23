How to Watch Pistons at Nuggets

Skip to main content

How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pistons and Nuggets are both coming off losses and look to rebound tonight when they meet on Sunday.

The Pistons (11-34) come into tonight having played .500 basketball over their last 12 games and looking better and better as the season has progressed. The same can be said for Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets (23-21), who are having a rough season with injuries but are still right there in the mix in the Western Conference for the playoffs, looking like a dangerous team.

How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Denver Nuggets today:

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 10

Watch Detroit Pistons at Denver Nuggets online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Denver’s last win came in an overtime thriller over the Clippers behind a monster 49-point triple-double from Nikola Jokic:

Right now Detroit is No. 29 on offense (101.8 points per game) and No. 24 on defense (111.5 points allowed).

However, over their last 12 games, they have gone 6-6, scoring 106.0 points per game, which is an improvement. That improvement comes in large part from 43-33-75 splits, which are all an improvement from the first 33 games.

On the other side for Denver, they are up to No. 11 on defense allowing only 106.8 points per game to opponents and are winning with defense and the majesty of Nikola Jokic.

Over the last eight games (5-3), Jokic is averaging 26.6 points, 12.6 rebounds, 9.6 assists and 2.3 steals plus blocks on 60-47-83 splits. That includes an outburst of 49 points (one off his career-high), 14 rebounds, 10 assists and four steals plus blocks in an overtime win. 

The reigning MVP is a special player.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
23
2022

Detroit Pistons at Denver Nuggets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 10
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) celebrates his power play goal scored against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) celebrates after a goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17284994
NBA

How to Watch Nets at Timberwolves

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17544720
NBA

How to Watch Pistons at Nuggets

3 minutes ago
Jan 21, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) and San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) go after a loose ball in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 21, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; LA Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) and Philadelphia 76ers forward Georges Niang (20) battle for a loose ball in front of forward Tobias Harris (12) and center Joel Embiid (21) in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 21, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives in as he is defended by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and grad Josh Giddey (3) during the second half at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 19, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder (71) fouls Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles as Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Mavericks

33 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy