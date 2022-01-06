How to Watch Pistons at Grizzlies

The Grizzlies are on a roll as they look for their seventh straight win, hosting the Pistons on Thursday night.

The rolling continues for the Grizzlies, as they look like the real deal heading into the new year. They have won seven in a row and have climbed all the way to the fourth spot in the Western Conference standings. Of course, a lot of that has to do with Ja Morant, who is just taking the league by storm.

How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Memphis Grizzlies Today:

Game Date: Jan. 6, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

Take, for example the Grizzlies' last game against the Cavaliers. Morant scored 26 points, but the most impressive part was that he scored six points in the final 30 seconds of the game to clinch a 110-106 victory over a very tough Cleveland squad. It's difficult not to see this guy potentially winning MVP one day.

In the meantime, Memphis will be heavily favored at home against the Pistons who have won just seven games total. The good news for Detroit is that two of those wins have come in the last three games. Unfortunately, in the Pistons' game last night, they ran into a buzzsaw (pun intended), as they lost to the Hornets 140-111 one game after beating the Bucks on the road.

We'll have to see which squad shows up in Memphis, but they have the potential to make it close.

