How to Watch Pistons at Magic

Despite their records, the Pistons and Magic have a lot to play for and have played each other close all season.

The Pistons and Magic may have the two worst records in the Eastern Conference, but that doesn't mean this game won't be competitive.

They've had very similar seasons and match up well on paper. They have already played twice this season. Detroit has won both times, but the margins have only been by single digits. Both games have been close the whole way. Detroit and Orlando have many of the top of picks of the last few drafts, so this will be a great opportunity to watch the future of the league.

How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Orlando Magic Today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

Live stream Detroit Pistons at Orlando Magic on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

After beating the Kings on the road by a bucket in a huge upsetting rally, the Pistons have lost three in a row including back-to-back games against Denver on the road and at home. They have a good shot at getting back in the win column even on the road and improving on their 3.5 game lead out of the Eastern Conference's bottom spot as they've had the Magic's number this season.

The Magic are also coming off a loss against the Clippers. Los Angeles rallied again against the Magic to win after coming off the second-biggest comeback in NBA history their game before against the Wizards. Despite their record, Orlando is playing teams tough as it beat one of the East's best teams in the Bulls handedly, 114-95.

If the Magic can beat Chicago, they can easily get their first win against Detroit this season. Look for this game to be very close.

Regional restrictions may apply.