How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pistons continue their Florida road trip when they face the Magic on Thursday.

The Pistons-Magic matchup is the only ticket in town tonight. It's the only game of NBA action Thursday as March Madness gets underway. These two will be fighting near the top to snap up the NCAA's best players come draft time as they both try to stay out of last place in the East. The good news is that this game should be very close on paper, as just half of a game separates these two in the standings. 

How to Watch: Detroit Pistons at Orlando Magic Today

Game Date: Mar. 17, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Detroit will be looking to get out of a recent slump heading into Orlando. The Pistons were playing their best basketball after the All-Star break, beating some of the best of the Eastern Conference. But now they have lost four in a row. Their last game came against the best in the conference in the Heat. The Pistons had a 19-0 run in the third, but they still lost by seven. If they can hang with the Heat, their road trip to Florida should get better against the Magic. 

Orlando is coming off back-to-back losses, but to be fair those games came against the Nets and 76ers. In that game against the Nets, the Magic gave up 40 points in the first half to Kyrie Irving and 60 total for a career-high total for the star point guard. Detroit is a more manageable opponent, as it has had impressive wins over the Pelicans and Timberwolves.

How To Watch

March
17
2022

Detroit Pistons at Orlando Magic

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
7:00
PM/ET
