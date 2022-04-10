How to Watch Pistons at 76ers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The final day of the NBA regular season is on Sunday. One of the games that will be played is the Pistons against the 76ers.

The Philadelphia 76ers are in the top four of the Eastern Conference, but still have time to climb the standings in the final day of the regular season. In their final contest, they’ll host the Detroit Pistons in Philadelphia.

How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Philadelphia 76ers Today:

Game Date: April 10, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live Stream Detroit Pistons at Philadelphia 76ers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Detroit has become better as the season has gone on, but will still finish the season with less than 25 wins. The third-worst team in the NBA, the Pistons will have another chance to draft a future star in the upcoming draft.

Whoever they select in the draft will be paired with rising star Cade Cunningham. The former No. 1 overall pick has looked like the best rookie in the league over the past several weeks.

The 76ers have one of the most dynamic duos in the entire NBA, which will prove valuable in the postseason. Both Joel Embiid and James Harden are capable of producing 50 points on any given night.

With a win in this contest potentially being important for Philadelphia, the team will be highly motivated. Every game matters at this point, as the final standings are still not solidified.

While the Pistons are clearly out of the playoff race, Philadelphia still has a ton to play for in this matchup. With how well Embiid is playing, pulling out a victory at home shouldn’t be a problem.

How To Watch

April
10
2022

Detroit Pistons at Philadelphia 76ers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
