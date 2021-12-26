How to Watch Pistons at Spurs

Skip to main content
    •
    December 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Detroit Pistons at San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Spurs are riding high after demolishing the Lakers. On Sunday, they face the NBA’s worst team by record, the Pistons.
    Author:

    The Pistons (5-26) are at the bottom of the standings in the NBA, staring at another season with a top-three pick as the prize rather than the playoffs. They head to the RiverWalk to play the Spurs (13-18) on Sunday, who might be the best team five games under .500.

    How to Watch Detroit Pistons at San Antonio Spurs today:

    Game Date: Dec. 26, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 7

    Watch Detroit Pistons at San Antonio Spurs online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Spurs led bell-to-bell against the Lakers with a 138-110 win behind four quarters of at least 33-plus points:

    The Spurs showed their potential against the Lakers in their most recent win, crushing them with six players in double figures and strong defense.

    In that game, San Antonio splashed home 18 three-pointers and found another 69 points off the bench.

    Keita Bates-Diop went for a career-high 30 points (11-for-11 from the field, 3-of-3 from three and 5-for-7 from the line). That is not sustainable, but it showed why the Spurs are a lot better than their record. They have a number of players capable of going for 30-plus points on any given night.

    The real star for the Spurs this season has been Dejounte Murray, who is averaging a career-high in points (17.8), assists (8.8), rebounds (7.2) and steals (2.0) while shooting 44-34-69 splits.

    Murray is an All-Star level player but finds himself in the deepest position and conference, making his chances of earning that distinction tough.

    For the Pistons, the team is not built with a great offense but can win with defense. They are 4-7 in 11 games this season when they give up 105 points or fewer. In all other games, they are 1-15 overall.

    The Pistons will be without Jerami Grant (thumb) and Kelly Olynyk (knee) and have four others in health and safety protocols. On the other side, the Spurs will be without Zach Collins (ankle) who has been out all season.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    26
    2021

    Detroit Pistons at San Antonio Spurs

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 7
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17407265
    NBA

    How to Watch Pelicans at Thunder

    just now
    USATSI_17404367
    NBA

    How to Watch Pistons at Spurs

    just now
    USATSI_17203384
    2022 IIHF World Junior Championship

    How to Watch Czech Republic vs. Canada in the IIHF Junior Championships

    just now
    Dec 10, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) shoots the ball over New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett (9) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Raptors at Cavaliers

    1 hour ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) and Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) react during overtime at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 22, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) looks to the Los Angeles Clippers bench during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) embrace after a game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 23, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) defends Golden State Warriors guard Chris Chiozza (2) during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 16, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots the ball as Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) and center Joel Embiid (21) and guard Shake Milton (18) defends during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy