How to Watch Pistons at Spurs

The Spurs are riding high after demolishing the Lakers. On Sunday, they face the NBA’s worst team by record, the Pistons.

The Pistons (5-26) are at the bottom of the standings in the NBA, staring at another season with a top-three pick as the prize rather than the playoffs. They head to the RiverWalk to play the Spurs (13-18) on Sunday, who might be the best team five games under .500.

Game Date: Dec. 26, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 7

The Spurs led bell-to-bell against the Lakers with a 138-110 win behind four quarters of at least 33-plus points:

The Spurs showed their potential against the Lakers in their most recent win, crushing them with six players in double figures and strong defense.

In that game, San Antonio splashed home 18 three-pointers and found another 69 points off the bench.

Keita Bates-Diop went for a career-high 30 points (11-for-11 from the field, 3-of-3 from three and 5-for-7 from the line). That is not sustainable, but it showed why the Spurs are a lot better than their record. They have a number of players capable of going for 30-plus points on any given night.

The real star for the Spurs this season has been Dejounte Murray, who is averaging a career-high in points (17.8), assists (8.8), rebounds (7.2) and steals (2.0) while shooting 44-34-69 splits.

Murray is an All-Star level player but finds himself in the deepest position and conference, making his chances of earning that distinction tough.

For the Pistons, the team is not built with a great offense but can win with defense. They are 4-7 in 11 games this season when they give up 105 points or fewer. In all other games, they are 1-15 overall.

The Pistons will be without Jerami Grant (thumb) and Kelly Olynyk (knee) and have four others in health and safety protocols. On the other side, the Spurs will be without Zach Collins (ankle) who has been out all season.

