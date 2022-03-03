How to Watch Pistons at Raptors

The Raptors host the Pistons on Thursday night as both are playing very good basketball since the All-Star break.

The Raptors are heading home with a lot of momentum as they are hosting the Pistons tonight. They are coming off back-to-back wins against the Nets. One win was at home and one was on the road. Both games were without Kyrie Irving, though, as the first resulted in a 133-97 blowout in Brooklyn.

How to Watch: Detroit Pistons at Toronto Raptors Today

Game Date: Mar. 3, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

Live stream Detroit Pistons at Toronto Raptors on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was much closer in the game at home, though, as they won 109-108 but it required a second-quarter comeback to pull off. Those two games were important, too, because it held their advantage over the Nets in the Eastern Conference standings. Toronto now holds a three-game lead over Brooklyn for the seventh spot and it will look to build on it tonight against Detroit.

The Pistons should be an easier matchup but they can no longer be overlooked on the schedule. They are playing some of their best basketball of the season since the All-Star break. They have beaten the Celtics, Cavaliers and Hornets in that stretch.

Even though they are coming off a loss against the Wizards, that game was on the road and it was only by three points. If the Raptors are looking ahead on their schedule, they could easily get tripped up by the Pistons.

Regional restrictions may apply.