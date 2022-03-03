How to Watch Pistons at Raptors

Skip to main content

How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Raptors host the Pistons on Thursday night as both are playing very good basketball since the All-Star break.

The Raptors are heading home with a lot of momentum as they are hosting the Pistons tonight. They are coming off back-to-back wins against the Nets. One win was at home and one was on the road. Both games were without Kyrie Irving, though, as the first resulted in a 133-97 blowout in Brooklyn. 

How to Watch: Detroit Pistons at Toronto Raptors Today

Game Date: Mar. 3, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

Live stream Detroit Pistons at Toronto Raptors on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was much closer in the game at home, though, as they won 109-108 but it required a second-quarter comeback to pull off. Those two games were important, too, because it held their advantage over the Nets in the Eastern Conference standings. Toronto now holds a three-game lead over Brooklyn for the seventh spot and it will look to build on it tonight against Detroit.   

The Pistons should be an easier matchup but they can no longer be overlooked on the schedule. They are playing some of their best basketball of the season since the All-Star break. They have beaten the Celtics, Cavaliers and Hornets in that stretch. 

Even though they are coming off a loss against the Wizards, that game was on the road and it was only by three points. If the Raptors are looking ahead on their schedule, they could easily get tripped up by the Pistons. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
3
2022

Detroit Pistons at Toronto Raptors

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 5
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 28, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) makes a save in front of New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Vancouver Canucks at New York Islanders

By Brandon Rush35 seconds ago
USATSI_17784998
NBA

How to Watch Pistons at Raptors

By Ben Macaluso35 seconds ago
USATSI_17794489
NBA

How to Watch Grizzlies at Celtics

By Ben Macaluso35 seconds ago
imago1008341693h
Copa do Brazil Soccer

How to Watch Globo vs. Internacional

By Rafael Urbina35 seconds ago
imago1005142396h
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Atlético Nacional vs. Olimpia in Canada

By Christine Brown10 minutes ago
USATSI_17805018
NHL

How to Watch Wild at Flyers

By Ben Macaluso30 minutes ago
Dec 16, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Ottawa Senators at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Tampa Bay Lightning

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
USATSI_17777779
NBA

How to Watch Bulls at Hawks

By Ben Macaluso30 minutes ago
USATSI_17782829
College Basketball

How to Watch Penn State at Illinois

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy