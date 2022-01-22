How to Watch Pistons at Jazz

Skip to main content

How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The last time these two teams played, the Pistons surprised the Jazz for an upset win. They meet again on Friday night.

The Pistons (11-33) will look to steal another game against one of the best teams in the NBA in the Jazz (29-16) on Friday night, who have to want to get that win back today. Utah does not often lose to bad teams and giving up a 22-point lead to Detroit has to be a chip on their shoulder coming into tonight.

How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Utah Jazz today:

Game Date: Jan. 21, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 9

Watch Detroit Pistons at Utah Jazz online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rookie Cade Cunningham had a career-high 29 points and led Detroit to a comeback win over Utah in their last game earlier this month:

In Detroit’s comeback win, they got 29 points and eight assists for a career night for the No. 1 overall pick. They also got 29 points from Saddiq Bey, with Hamidou Diallo, Trey Lyles, Cory Joseph and Josh Jackson all in double figures.

For Utah, they got 31 points from Mitchell but played without Rudy Gobert anchoring the paint.

The second half was great for Detroit, outscoring Utah 78-55, coming back from a 22-point deficit and winning by double-digits.

Since that game, Utah has gone 1-3 overall and not played their best basketball with Gobert in and out of the lineup.

On the other hand, Detroit has gone 2-3 since the win over Utah.

In their past seven games, Detroit is averaging 105.7 points per game and giving up 113.7 points to their opponents. They are growing offensively as a team and getting better as the season grows.

They are beginning to show the team they might be going forward with the young talent on their roster.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
21
2022

Detroit Pistons at Utah Jazz

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 9
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

NBA

How to Watch Pistons at Jazz

