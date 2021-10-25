Oct 23, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) and Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) go for a loose ball during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks (1-1) take the court against the Detroit Pistons (0-2) on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Hawks

Game Day: Monday, October 25, 2021

Monday, October 25, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pistons vs. Hawks

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -11.5 212.5 points

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Pistons

Last year, the Hawks averaged 113.7 points per game, only 2.6 more points than the 111.1 the Pistons gave up.

When Atlanta put up more than 111.1 points last season, it went 32-11.

Detroit had a 20-24 record last season when allowing fewer than 113.7 points.

The Pistons put up only 4.8 fewer points per game last year (106.6) than the Hawks gave up to opponents (111.4).

Detroit went 11-12 last season when it scored more than 111.4 points.

Atlanta went 22-3 last season when it allowed fewer than 106.6 points.

The Hawks were the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Pistons finished 24th.

The Hawks averaged 10.6 offensive boards per game, more than the Pistons by 1.0 rebound per contest last season.

The Hawks ranked third in the NBA in offensive rebounding, while the Pistons ranked 18th.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young scored 25.3 points and distributed 9.4 assists per game last season.

Clint Capela grabbed an average of 14.3 boards in each contest while scoring 15.2 points per game last season.

Young made 2.2 threes per game a season ago.

Delon Wright averaged 1.6 steals per game, while Capela collected 2.0 blocks per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch