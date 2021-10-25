Publish date:
How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Atlanta Hawks (1-1) take the court against the Detroit Pistons (0-2) on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pistons vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Monday, October 25, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: State Farm Arena
- Arena: State Farm Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Betting Information for Pistons vs. Hawks
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Hawks
-11.5
212.5 points
Key Stats for Hawks vs. Pistons
- Last year, the Hawks averaged 113.7 points per game, only 2.6 more points than the 111.1 the Pistons gave up.
- When Atlanta put up more than 111.1 points last season, it went 32-11.
- Detroit had a 20-24 record last season when allowing fewer than 113.7 points.
- The Pistons put up only 4.8 fewer points per game last year (106.6) than the Hawks gave up to opponents (111.4).
- Detroit went 11-12 last season when it scored more than 111.4 points.
- Atlanta went 22-3 last season when it allowed fewer than 106.6 points.
- The Hawks were the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Pistons finished 24th.
- The Hawks averaged 10.6 offensive boards per game, more than the Pistons by 1.0 rebound per contest last season.
- The Hawks ranked third in the NBA in offensive rebounding, while the Pistons ranked 18th.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young scored 25.3 points and distributed 9.4 assists per game last season.
- Clint Capela grabbed an average of 14.3 boards in each contest while scoring 15.2 points per game last season.
- Young made 2.2 threes per game a season ago.
- Delon Wright averaged 1.6 steals per game, while Capela collected 2.0 blocks per contest.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Jerami Grant averaged 22.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game last season.
- Kelly Olynyk averaged 7.0 boards per game and Cory Joseph dished out 3.4 assists per game.
- Saddiq Bey knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest a season ago.
- Olynyk averaged 1.1 takeaways per game, while Isaiah Stewart compiled 1.3 rejections per contest.
How To Watch
