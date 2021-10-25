    • October 25, 2021
    How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 23, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) and Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) go for a loose ball during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

    The Atlanta Hawks (1-1) take the court against the Detroit Pistons (0-2) on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pistons vs. Hawks

    Betting Information for Pistons vs. Hawks

    Hawks vs Pistons Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Hawks

    -11.5

    212.5 points

    Key Stats for Hawks vs. Pistons

    • Last year, the Hawks averaged 113.7 points per game, only 2.6 more points than the 111.1 the Pistons gave up.
    • When Atlanta put up more than 111.1 points last season, it went 32-11.
    • Detroit had a 20-24 record last season when allowing fewer than 113.7 points.
    • The Pistons put up only 4.8 fewer points per game last year (106.6) than the Hawks gave up to opponents (111.4).
    • Detroit went 11-12 last season when it scored more than 111.4 points.
    • Atlanta went 22-3 last season when it allowed fewer than 106.6 points.
    • The Hawks were the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Pistons finished 24th.
    • The Hawks averaged 10.6 offensive boards per game, more than the Pistons by 1.0 rebound per contest last season.
    • The Hawks ranked third in the NBA in offensive rebounding, while the Pistons ranked 18th.

    Hawks Players to Watch

    • Trae Young scored 25.3 points and distributed 9.4 assists per game last season.
    • Clint Capela grabbed an average of 14.3 boards in each contest while scoring 15.2 points per game last season.
    • Young made 2.2 threes per game a season ago.
    • Delon Wright averaged 1.6 steals per game, while Capela collected 2.0 blocks per contest.

    Pistons Players to Watch

    • Jerami Grant averaged 22.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game last season.
    • Kelly Olynyk averaged 7.0 boards per game and Cory Joseph dished out 3.4 assists per game.
    • Saddiq Bey knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest a season ago.
    • Olynyk averaged 1.1 takeaways per game, while Isaiah Stewart compiled 1.3 rejections per contest.

    How To Watch

    Detroit Pistons at Atlanta Hawks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
