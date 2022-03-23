Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Detroit Pistons (19-53) will attempt to end a three-game home losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (36-36) on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Little Caesars Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pistons vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 23, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pistons vs. Hawks
- The Hawks average just 0.5 more points per game (113) than the Pistons give up (112.5).
- Atlanta is 28-13 when scoring more than 112.5 points.
- Detroit has a 13-22 record when giving up fewer than 113 points.
- The Pistons score 7.9 fewer points per game (104.2) than the Hawks allow their opponents to score (112.1).
- Detroit is 9-7 when it scores more than 112.1 points.
- Atlanta has a 14-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.2 points.
- The Hawks are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Pistons allow to opponents.
- In games Atlanta shoots higher than 47.3% from the field, it is 25-8 overall.
- The Pistons' 42.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (47.1%).
- Detroit is 5-6 when it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.
Hawks Players to Watch
- The Hawks leader in points and assists is Trae Young, who scores 28.2 points per game to go with 9.5 assists.
- Clint Capela is Atlanta's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 11.8 boards in each contest while scoring 10.8 points per game.
- The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who knocks down three threes per game.
- Bogdan Bogdanovic is Atlanta's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Capela leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.
Pistons Players to Watch
- The Pistons' Cade Cunningham averages enough points (17.1 per game) and assists (5.4 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Isaiah Stewart is at the top of the Detroit rebounding leaderboard with 8.6 rebounds per game. He also scores 8.2 points and adds one assist per game.
- Saddiq Bey knocks down 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pistons.
- Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Stewart with 1.1 per game.
