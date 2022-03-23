Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 19, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) drives to the basket between Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) and center Isaiah Stewart (28) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (19-53) will attempt to end a three-game home losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (36-36) on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Little Caesars Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Hawks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Hawks

  • The Hawks average just 0.5 more points per game (113) than the Pistons give up (112.5).
  • Atlanta is 28-13 when scoring more than 112.5 points.
  • Detroit has a 13-22 record when giving up fewer than 113 points.
  • The Pistons score 7.9 fewer points per game (104.2) than the Hawks allow their opponents to score (112.1).
  • Detroit is 9-7 when it scores more than 112.1 points.
  • Atlanta has a 14-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.2 points.
  • The Hawks are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Pistons allow to opponents.
  • In games Atlanta shoots higher than 47.3% from the field, it is 25-8 overall.
  • The Pistons' 42.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (47.1%).
  • Detroit is 5-6 when it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.

Hawks Players to Watch

  • The Hawks leader in points and assists is Trae Young, who scores 28.2 points per game to go with 9.5 assists.
  • Clint Capela is Atlanta's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 11.8 boards in each contest while scoring 10.8 points per game.
  • The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who knocks down three threes per game.
  • Bogdan Bogdanovic is Atlanta's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Capela leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

  • The Pistons' Cade Cunningham averages enough points (17.1 per game) and assists (5.4 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
  • Isaiah Stewart is at the top of the Detroit rebounding leaderboard with 8.6 rebounds per game. He also scores 8.2 points and adds one assist per game.
  • Saddiq Bey knocks down 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pistons.
  • Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Stewart with 1.1 per game.

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/14/2022

Trail Blazers

W 122-113

Home

3/16/2022

Hornets

L 116-106

Away

3/18/2022

Grizzlies

W 120-105

Home

3/20/2022

Pelicans

L 117-112

Home

3/22/2022

Knicks

W 117-111

Away

3/23/2022

Pistons

-

Away

3/25/2022

Warriors

-

Home

3/28/2022

Pacers

-

Away

3/30/2022

Thunder

-

Away

3/31/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

4/2/2022

Nets

-

Home

Pistons Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/13/2022

Clippers

L 106-102

Home

3/15/2022

Heat

L 105-98

Away

3/17/2022

Magic

W 134-120

Away

3/19/2022

Cavaliers

L 113-109

Away

3/21/2022

Trail Blazers

L 119-115

Home

3/23/2022

Hawks

-

Home

3/25/2022

Wizards

-

Home

3/27/2022

Knicks

-

Home

3/29/2022

Nets

-

Away

3/31/2022

76ers

-

Home

4/1/2022

Thunder

-

Away

How To Watch

March
23
2022

Atlanta Hawks at Detroit Pistons

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
