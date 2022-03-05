Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) tries to control a pass behind Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) tries to control a pass behind Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (17-47) play the Atlanta Hawks (31-32) on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Hawks

  • Game Day: Monday, March 7, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Hawks

  • The Pistons score 8.3 fewer points per game (103.4) than the Hawks give up (111.7).
  • When Detroit puts up more than 111.7 points, it is 9-7.
  • Atlanta has a 12-5 record when allowing fewer than 103.4 points.
  • The Hawks' 112.5 points per game are equal to what the Pistons give up to opponents.
  • Atlanta is 24-12 when it scores more than 112.5 points.
  • Detroit's record is 12-20 when it allows fewer than 112.5 points.
  • The Pistons make 42.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).
  • In games Detroit shoots better than 46.9% from the field, it is 4-5 overall.
  • Atlanta is 21-7 when it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.

Pistons Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Pistons is Cade Cunningham, who scores 16.3 points and distributes 5.1 assists per game.
  • Detroit's best rebounder is Isaiah Stewart, who averages 8.6 boards per game in addition to his 8.4 PPG average.
  • The Pistons get the most three-point shooting production out of Saddiq Bey, who makes 2.6 threes per game.
  • Cunningham and Stewart lead Detroit on the defensive end, with Cunningham leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Stewart in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

Hawks Players to Watch

  • The Hawks' Trae Young averages enough points (28.0 per game) and assists (9.3 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
  • Clint Capela grabs 12.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 10.7 points per game and adds 1.3 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.
  • Young is consistent from three-point range and leads the Hawks with 2.9 made threes per game.
  • Atlanta's leader in steals is Bogdan Bogdanovic (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Capela (1.4 per game).

Pistons Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Celtics

L 113-104

Home

2/27/2022

Hornets

W 127-126

Away

3/1/2022

Wizards

L 116-113

Away

3/3/2022

Raptors

W 108-106

Away

3/4/2022

Pacers

W 111-106

Home

3/7/2022

Hawks

-

Home

3/9/2022

Bulls

-

Home

3/11/2022

Celtics

-

Away

3/13/2022

Clippers

-

Home

3/15/2022

Heat

-

Away

3/17/2022

Magic

-

Away

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/24/2022

Bulls

L 112-108

Away

2/26/2022

Raptors

W 127-100

Home

3/1/2022

Celtics

L 107-98

Away

3/3/2022

Bulls

W 130-124

Home

3/4/2022

Wizards

W 117-114

Away

3/7/2022

Pistons

-

Away

3/9/2022

Bucks

-

Away

3/11/2022

Clippers

-

Home

3/13/2022

Pacers

-

Home

3/14/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

3/16/2022

Hornets

-

Away

How To Watch

March
7
2022

Atlanta Hawks at Detroit Pistons

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 21, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) and guard Joseph Girard III (11) react to winning a game in overtime against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Miami at Syracuse in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
USATSI_17775453
College Basketball

How to Watch South Carolina at Auburn

By Nick Crain3 minutes ago
benfica
Primeira Liga

How to Watch Portimonense vs. Benfica

By Rafael Urbina3 minutes ago
USATSI_2711351
Womens College Lacrosse

How to Watch Cornell at Princeton in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar3 minutes ago
imago1007855663h
Dominos Ligue 2

How to Watch Nimes vs. Paris FC

By Rafael Urbina13 minutes ago
Mar 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) tries to control a pass behind Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) fouls Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) reach for a rebound in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy