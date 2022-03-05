Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Detroit Pistons (17-47) play the Atlanta Hawks (31-32) on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pistons vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Monday, March 7, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Pistons vs. Hawks
- The Pistons score 8.3 fewer points per game (103.4) than the Hawks give up (111.7).
- When Detroit puts up more than 111.7 points, it is 9-7.
- Atlanta has a 12-5 record when allowing fewer than 103.4 points.
- The Hawks' 112.5 points per game are equal to what the Pistons give up to opponents.
- Atlanta is 24-12 when it scores more than 112.5 points.
- Detroit's record is 12-20 when it allows fewer than 112.5 points.
- The Pistons make 42.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).
- In games Detroit shoots better than 46.9% from the field, it is 4-5 overall.
- Atlanta is 21-7 when it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.
Pistons Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Pistons is Cade Cunningham, who scores 16.3 points and distributes 5.1 assists per game.
- Detroit's best rebounder is Isaiah Stewart, who averages 8.6 boards per game in addition to his 8.4 PPG average.
- The Pistons get the most three-point shooting production out of Saddiq Bey, who makes 2.6 threes per game.
- Cunningham and Stewart lead Detroit on the defensive end, with Cunningham leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Stewart in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.
Hawks Players to Watch
- The Hawks' Trae Young averages enough points (28.0 per game) and assists (9.3 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Clint Capela grabs 12.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 10.7 points per game and adds 1.3 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.
- Young is consistent from three-point range and leads the Hawks with 2.9 made threes per game.
- Atlanta's leader in steals is Bogdan Bogdanovic (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Capela (1.4 per game).
Pistons Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Celtics
L 113-104
Home
2/27/2022
Hornets
W 127-126
Away
3/1/2022
Wizards
L 116-113
Away
3/3/2022
Raptors
W 108-106
Away
3/4/2022
Pacers
W 111-106
Home
3/7/2022
Hawks
-
Home
3/9/2022
Bulls
-
Home
3/11/2022
Celtics
-
Away
3/13/2022
Clippers
-
Home
3/15/2022
Heat
-
Away
3/17/2022
Magic
-
Away
Hawks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/24/2022
Bulls
L 112-108
Away
2/26/2022
Raptors
W 127-100
Home
3/1/2022
Celtics
L 107-98
Away
3/3/2022
Bulls
W 130-124
Home
3/4/2022
Wizards
W 117-114
Away
3/7/2022
Pistons
-
Away
3/9/2022
Bucks
-
Away
3/11/2022
Clippers
-
Home
3/13/2022
Pacers
-
Home
3/14/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
3/16/2022
Hornets
-
Away
