Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

Mar 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) tries to control a pass behind Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (17-47) play the Atlanta Hawks (31-32) on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Hawks

Game Day: Monday, March 7, 2022

Monday, March 7, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Hawks

The Pistons score 8.3 fewer points per game (103.4) than the Hawks give up (111.7).

When Detroit puts up more than 111.7 points, it is 9-7.

Atlanta has a 12-5 record when allowing fewer than 103.4 points.

The Hawks' 112.5 points per game are equal to what the Pistons give up to opponents.

Atlanta is 24-12 when it scores more than 112.5 points.

Detroit's record is 12-20 when it allows fewer than 112.5 points.

The Pistons make 42.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).

In games Detroit shoots better than 46.9% from the field, it is 4-5 overall.

Atlanta is 21-7 when it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.

Pistons Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Pistons is Cade Cunningham, who scores 16.3 points and distributes 5.1 assists per game.

Detroit's best rebounder is Isaiah Stewart, who averages 8.6 boards per game in addition to his 8.4 PPG average.

The Pistons get the most three-point shooting production out of Saddiq Bey, who makes 2.6 threes per game.

Cunningham and Stewart lead Detroit on the defensive end, with Cunningham leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Stewart in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

Hawks Players to Watch

The Hawks' Trae Young averages enough points (28.0 per game) and assists (9.3 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.

Clint Capela grabs 12.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 10.7 points per game and adds 1.3 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.

Young is consistent from three-point range and leads the Hawks with 2.9 made threes per game.

Atlanta's leader in steals is Bogdan Bogdanovic (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Capela (1.4 per game).

Pistons Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/26/2022 Celtics L 113-104 Home 2/27/2022 Hornets W 127-126 Away 3/1/2022 Wizards L 116-113 Away 3/3/2022 Raptors W 108-106 Away 3/4/2022 Pacers W 111-106 Home 3/7/2022 Hawks - Home 3/9/2022 Bulls - Home 3/11/2022 Celtics - Away 3/13/2022 Clippers - Home 3/15/2022 Heat - Away 3/17/2022 Magic - Away

Hawks Upcoming Schedule