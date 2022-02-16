Skip to main content

How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Anthony Gill (16) dunks the ball as Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) defends in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (12-45) will attempt to end an eight-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Boston Celtics (34-25) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at TD Garden. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Celtics

Betting Information for Pistons vs. Celtics

Celtics vs Pistons Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Celtics

-12.5

213 points

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Pistons

  • The Celtics average only 3.8 fewer points per game (108.8) than the Pistons give up (112.6).
  • Boston has a 17-4 record when putting up more than 112.6 points.
  • Detroit has an 8-12 record when giving up fewer than 108.8 points.
  • The Pistons' 102.4 points per game are just 0.9 fewer points than the 103.3 the Celtics allow to opponents.
  • Detroit has put together an 8-18 record in games it scores more than 103.3 points.
  • Boston has a 23-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 102.4 points.
  • The Celtics are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 28th.
  • The Celtics pull down 10.8 offensive rebounds per game, the same that the Pistons average.
  • The Pistons are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at ninth.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, tallying 25.8 points per game to go with 8.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
  • Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.7 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.3 assists per game.
  • The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who makes 2.8 threes per game.
  • Smart and Williams lead Boston on the defensive end, with Smart leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

  • Saddiq Bey is the top scorer for the Pistons with 15.9 points per game. He also adds 5.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game to his statistics.
  • Isaiah Stewart has a stat line of 8.5 rebounds, 8.2 points and 1.1 assists per game for Detroit to take the top rebound spot on the team. Cade Cunningham holds the top spot for assists with 5.1 per game, adding 15.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per contest.
  • Bey knocks down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pistons.
  • Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Stewart with 1.1 per game.

How To Watch

February
16
2022

Detroit Pistons at Boston Celtics

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

