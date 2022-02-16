Feb 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Anthony Gill (16) dunks the ball as Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) defends in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (12-45) will attempt to end an eight-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Boston Celtics (34-25) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at TD Garden. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Celtics

Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pistons vs. Celtics

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -12.5 213 points

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Pistons

The Celtics average only 3.8 fewer points per game (108.8) than the Pistons give up (112.6).

Boston has a 17-4 record when putting up more than 112.6 points.

Detroit has an 8-12 record when giving up fewer than 108.8 points.

The Pistons' 102.4 points per game are just 0.9 fewer points than the 103.3 the Celtics allow to opponents.

Detroit has put together an 8-18 record in games it scores more than 103.3 points.

Boston has a 23-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 102.4 points.

The Celtics are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 28th.

The Celtics pull down 10.8 offensive rebounds per game, the same that the Pistons average.

The Pistons are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at ninth.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, tallying 25.8 points per game to go with 8.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.7 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.3 assists per game.

The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who makes 2.8 threes per game.

Smart and Williams lead Boston on the defensive end, with Smart leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch