Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston Celtics (35-26) aim to continue a six-game road win streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (14-45) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pistons vs. Celtics
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
Key Stats for Pistons vs. Celtics
- The Celtics record only 3.2 fewer points per game (109.2) than the Pistons give up (112.4).
- Boston is 18-4 when scoring more than 112.4 points.
- When Detroit gives up fewer than 109.2 points, it is 9-14.
- The Pistons score only 0.9 fewer points per game (102.6) than the Celtics give up (103.5).
- When it scores more than 103.5 points, Detroit is 10-18.
- Boston has a 23-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 102.6 points.
- The Celtics make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points lower than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (47.5%).
- Boston has a 15-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.5% from the field.
- This season, Detroit has a 10-15 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.9% from the field.
Celtics Players to Watch
- The Celtics scoring leader is Jayson Tatum, who averages 25.8 per contest to go with 8.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists.
- Robert Williams III leads Boston in rebounding, averaging 9.8 per game, while Marcus Smart leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.4 in each contest.
- Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
- Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Cade Cunningham averages 15.8 points and adds 5.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pistons' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Isaiah Stewart's stat line of 8.4 rebounds, 8.4 points and 1.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.
- Saddiq Bey knocks down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pistons.
- Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Stewart with 1.1 per game.
Celtics Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/11/2022
Nuggets
W 108-102
Home
2/13/2022
Hawks
W 105-95
Home
2/15/2022
76ers
W 135-87
Away
2/16/2022
Pistons
L 112-111
Home
2/24/2022
Nets
W 129-106
Away
2/26/2022
Pistons
-
Away
2/27/2022
Pacers
-
Away
3/1/2022
Hawks
-
Home
3/3/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home
3/6/2022
Nets
-
Home
3/9/2022
Hornets
-
Away
Pistons Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/10/2022
Grizzlies
L 132-107
Home
2/11/2022
Hornets
L 141-119
Home
2/14/2022
Wizards
L 103-94
Away
2/16/2022
Celtics
W 112-111
Away
2/24/2022
Cavaliers
W 106-103
Home
2/26/2022
Celtics
-
Home
2/27/2022
Hornets
-
Away
3/1/2022
Wizards
-
Away
3/3/2022
Raptors
-
Away
3/4/2022
Pacers
-
Home
3/7/2022
Hawks
-
Home