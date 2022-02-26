Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) shoots and scores a basket in front of Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) shoots and scores a basket in front of Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (35-26) aim to continue a six-game road win streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (14-45) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Celtics

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Celtics

  • The Celtics record only 3.2 fewer points per game (109.2) than the Pistons give up (112.4).
  • Boston is 18-4 when scoring more than 112.4 points.
  • When Detroit gives up fewer than 109.2 points, it is 9-14.
  • The Pistons score only 0.9 fewer points per game (102.6) than the Celtics give up (103.5).
  • When it scores more than 103.5 points, Detroit is 10-18.
  • Boston has a 23-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 102.6 points.
  • The Celtics make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points lower than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (47.5%).
  • Boston has a 15-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.5% from the field.
  • This season, Detroit has a 10-15 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.9% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • The Celtics scoring leader is Jayson Tatum, who averages 25.8 per contest to go with 8.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists.
  • Robert Williams III leads Boston in rebounding, averaging 9.8 per game, while Marcus Smart leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.4 in each contest.
  • Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
  • Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

  • Cade Cunningham averages 15.8 points and adds 5.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pistons' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Isaiah Stewart's stat line of 8.4 rebounds, 8.4 points and 1.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.
  • Saddiq Bey knocks down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pistons.
  • Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Stewart with 1.1 per game.

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/11/2022

Nuggets

W 108-102

Home

2/13/2022

Hawks

W 105-95

Home

2/15/2022

76ers

W 135-87

Away

2/16/2022

Pistons

L 112-111

Home

2/24/2022

Nets

W 129-106

Away

2/26/2022

Pistons

-

Away

2/27/2022

Pacers

-

Away

3/1/2022

Hawks

-

Home

3/3/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

3/6/2022

Nets

-

Home

3/9/2022

Hornets

-

Away

Pistons Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/10/2022

Grizzlies

L 132-107

Home

2/11/2022

Hornets

L 141-119

Home

2/14/2022

Wizards

L 103-94

Away

2/16/2022

Celtics

W 112-111

Away

2/24/2022

Cavaliers

W 106-103

Home

2/26/2022

Celtics

-

Home

2/27/2022

Hornets

-

Away

3/1/2022

Wizards

-

Away

3/3/2022

Raptors

-

Away

3/4/2022

Pacers

-

Home

3/7/2022

Hawks

-

Home

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Boston Celtics at Detroit Pistons

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) shoots and scores a basket in front of Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Celtics at Pistons

By Ben Macaluso
3 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) shoots and scores a basket in front of Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
3 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) shoots and scores a basket in front of Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
3 minutes ago
Maryland Lacrosse
Lacrosse

How to Watch Syracuse at Virginia in Men’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar
3 minutes ago
Feb 20, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) prepares to shoot a free throw during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Purdue at Michigan State in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
3 minutes ago
Mar 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Ohio Bobcats forward Ben Roderick (3) drives to the basket against Toledo Rockets guard Ryan Rollins (5) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Miami (OH) at Toledo in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
3 minutes ago
Jan 26, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalen Hill (1) dribbles with pressure from West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) during the second half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Oklahoma State at Oklahoma in Men's College Basketball

By Nick Crain
3 minutes ago
Feb 12, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton (12) shoots the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Florida at Georgia in Men's College Basketball

By Matthew Beighle
3 minutes ago
Feb 22, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) shoots as Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton (12) defends during the first half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Georgia vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy