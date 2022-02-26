Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) shoots and scores a basket in front of Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (35-26) aim to continue a six-game road win streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (14-45) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Celtics

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Celtics

The Celtics record only 3.2 fewer points per game (109.2) than the Pistons give up (112.4).

Boston is 18-4 when scoring more than 112.4 points.

When Detroit gives up fewer than 109.2 points, it is 9-14.

The Pistons score only 0.9 fewer points per game (102.6) than the Celtics give up (103.5).

When it scores more than 103.5 points, Detroit is 10-18.

Boston has a 23-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 102.6 points.

The Celtics make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points lower than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (47.5%).

Boston has a 15-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.5% from the field.

This season, Detroit has a 10-15 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.9% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

The Celtics scoring leader is Jayson Tatum, who averages 25.8 per contest to go with 8.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Robert Williams III leads Boston in rebounding, averaging 9.8 per game, while Marcus Smart leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.4 in each contest.

Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.

Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

Cade Cunningham averages 15.8 points and adds 5.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pistons' leaderboards in those statistics.

Isaiah Stewart's stat line of 8.4 rebounds, 8.4 points and 1.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.

Saddiq Bey knocks down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pistons.

Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Stewart with 1.1 per game.

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/11/2022 Nuggets W 108-102 Home 2/13/2022 Hawks W 105-95 Home 2/15/2022 76ers W 135-87 Away 2/16/2022 Pistons L 112-111 Home 2/24/2022 Nets W 129-106 Away 2/26/2022 Pistons - Away 2/27/2022 Pacers - Away 3/1/2022 Hawks - Home 3/3/2022 Grizzlies - Home 3/6/2022 Nets - Home 3/9/2022 Hornets - Away

Pistons Upcoming Schedule