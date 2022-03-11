How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston Celtics (40-27) will host the Detroit Pistons (18-48) after winning three straight home games. The contest starts at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, March 11, 2022. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pistons vs. Celtics
- Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: TD Garden
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Betting Information for Pistons vs. Celtics
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Celtics
-14.5
215.5 points
Key Stats for Celtics vs. Pistons
- The Celtics record 109.7 points per game, just 2.8 fewer points than the 112.5 the Pistons allow.
- Boston is 22-4 when scoring more than 112.5 points.
- When Detroit allows fewer than 109.7 points, it is 11-14.
- The Pistons put up an average of 103.6 points per game, just 0.4 fewer points than the 104.0 the Celtics allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 104.0 points, Detroit is 14-18.
- Boston is 26-4 when it allows fewer than 103.6 points.
- The Celtics are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 26th.
- The Celtics' 10.8 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.4 fewer rebounds than the Pistons average per game (11.2).
- The Celtics are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank sixth.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, tallying 26.8 points per game to go with 8.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists.
- Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.8 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.6 assists per game.
- The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.
- Smart and Williams lead Boston on the defensive end, with Smart leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Cade Cunningham's points (16.6 per game) and assists (5.2 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pistons' leaderboards.
- Isaiah Stewart grabs 8.5 rebounds per game (he also scores 8.2 points per game and adds 1.1 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.
- Saddiq Bey is reliable from three-point range and leads the Pistons with 2.6 made threes per game.
- Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Stewart (1.1 per game).
