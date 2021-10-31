Oct 30, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton (13) goes to the basket defended by Detroit Pistons forward Kelly Olynyk (13) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (1-4) aim to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (3-3) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Nets

Game Day: Sunday, October 31, 2021

Sunday, October 31, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Barclays Center

Betting Information for Pistons vs. Nets

Favorite Spread Total Nets -12 211 points

Key Stats for Nets vs. Pistons

The Nets score 102.5 points per game, just 2.7 fewer points than the 105.2 the Pistons give up.

Detroit is 0-2 when allowing fewer than 102.5 points.

The Pistons' 97.2 points per game are 9.6 fewer points than the 106.8 the Nets give up.

The Pistons are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 12th.

The Nets average 7.7 offensive boards per game, 4.3 rebounds fewer than the Pistons.

The Nets are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank seventh.

Nets Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Nets is Kevin Durant, who accumulates 28.5 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.

James Harden leads Brooklyn in assists, averaging 8.0 per game while also scoring 18.7 points per contest.

Patty Mills leads the Nets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Brooklyn steals leader is Harden, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is LaMarcus Aldridge, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch