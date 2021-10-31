Publish date:
How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Detroit Pistons (1-4) aim to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (3-3) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pistons vs. Nets
- Game Day: Sunday, October 31, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Barclays Center
- Arena: Barclays Center
Betting Information for Pistons vs. Nets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Nets
-12
211 points
Key Stats for Nets vs. Pistons
- The Nets score 102.5 points per game, just 2.7 fewer points than the 105.2 the Pistons give up.
- Detroit is 0-2 when allowing fewer than 102.5 points.
- The Pistons' 97.2 points per game are 9.6 fewer points than the 106.8 the Nets give up.
- The Pistons are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 12th.
- The Nets average 7.7 offensive boards per game, 4.3 rebounds fewer than the Pistons.
- The Nets are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank seventh.
Nets Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Nets is Kevin Durant, who accumulates 28.5 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.
- James Harden leads Brooklyn in assists, averaging 8.0 per game while also scoring 18.7 points per contest.
- Patty Mills leads the Nets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Brooklyn steals leader is Harden, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is LaMarcus Aldridge, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Jerami Grant is the top scorer for the Pistons with 17.3 points per game. He also adds 6.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game to his stats.
- Saddiq Bey puts up a stat line of 9.0 rebounds, 17.2 points and 2.2 assists per game for Detroit to take the top rebound spot on the team. Kelly Olynyk has the top spot for assists with 3.0 per game, adding 14.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per matchup.
- Bey makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pistons.
- Grant's steals (2.0 steals per game) and blocks (1.5 blocks per game) pace Detroit defensively.
How To Watch
