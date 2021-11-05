Detroit Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/5/2021

How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Brooklyn Nets (5-3) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (1-7) on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Little Caesars Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pistons vs. Nets
- Game Day: Friday, November 5, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Pistons vs. Nets
- The Nets record just 2.5 fewer points per game (106.1) than the Pistons allow (108.6).
- When Brooklyn totals more than 108.6 points, it is 3-0.
- When Detroit allows fewer than 106.1 points, it is 1-2.
- The Pistons score 9.5 fewer points per game (95.5) than the Nets give up (105.0).
- Brooklyn has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 95.5 points.
- This season, the Nets have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% lower than the 48.9% of shots the Pistons' opponents have knocked down.
- The Pistons have shot at a 39.5% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points fewer than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Nets have averaged.
Nets Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Nets is Kevin Durant, who puts up 28.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.
- James Harden is Brooklyn's best passer, dispensing 8.9 assists per game while scoring 18.3 PPG.
- Harden makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
- Bruce Brown is Brooklyn's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while LaMarcus Aldridge leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Jerami Grant is at the top of the Pistons scoring leaderboard with 18.3 points per game. He also pulls down 5.1 rebounds and racks up 2.3 assists per game.
- Detroit's leader in rebounds is Saddiq Bey with 7.5 per game, and its leader in assists is Cory Joseph with 3.1 per game.
- Grant is dependable from three-point range and leads the Pistons with 1.7 made threes per game.
- Grant's steals (1.6 steals per game) and blocks (1.1 blocks per game) pace Detroit on defense.
Nets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/25/2021
Wizards
W 104-90
Home
10/27/2021
Heat
L 106-93
Home
10/29/2021
Pacers
W 105-98
Home
10/31/2021
Pistons
W 117-91
Home
11/3/2021
Hawks
W 117-108
Home
11/5/2021
Pistons
-
Away
11/7/2021
Raptors
-
Away
11/8/2021
Bulls
-
Away
11/10/2021
Magic
-
Away
11/12/2021
Pelicans
-
Away
11/14/2021
Thunder
-
Away
Pistons Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/28/2021
76ers
L 110-102
Away
10/30/2021
Magic
W 110-103
Home
10/31/2021
Nets
L 117-91
Away
11/2/2021
Bucks
L 117-89
Home
11/4/2021
76ers
L 109-98
Home
11/5/2021
Nets
-
Home
11/10/2021
Rockets
-
Away
11/12/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
11/13/2021
Raptors
-
Away
11/15/2021
Kings
-
Home
11/17/2021
Pacers
-
Home