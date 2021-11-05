Detroit Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/5/2021

Nov 2, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles defended by d7 and Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (5-3) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (1-7) on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Little Caesars Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Nets

Game Day: Friday, November 5, 2021

Friday, November 5, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Nets

The Nets record just 2.5 fewer points per game (106.1) than the Pistons allow (108.6).

When Brooklyn totals more than 108.6 points, it is 3-0.

When Detroit allows fewer than 106.1 points, it is 1-2.

The Pistons score 9.5 fewer points per game (95.5) than the Nets give up (105.0).

Brooklyn has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 95.5 points.

This season, the Nets have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% lower than the 48.9% of shots the Pistons' opponents have knocked down.

The Pistons have shot at a 39.5% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points fewer than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Nets have averaged.

Nets Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Nets is Kevin Durant, who puts up 28.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.

James Harden is Brooklyn's best passer, dispensing 8.9 assists per game while scoring 18.3 PPG.

Harden makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.

Bruce Brown is Brooklyn's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while LaMarcus Aldridge leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

Jerami Grant is at the top of the Pistons scoring leaderboard with 18.3 points per game. He also pulls down 5.1 rebounds and racks up 2.3 assists per game.

Detroit's leader in rebounds is Saddiq Bey with 7.5 per game, and its leader in assists is Cory Joseph with 3.1 per game.

Grant is dependable from three-point range and leads the Pistons with 1.7 made threes per game.

Grant's steals (1.6 steals per game) and blocks (1.1 blocks per game) pace Detroit on defense.

Nets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/25/2021 Wizards W 104-90 Home 10/27/2021 Heat L 106-93 Home 10/29/2021 Pacers W 105-98 Home 10/31/2021 Pistons W 117-91 Home 11/3/2021 Hawks W 117-108 Home 11/5/2021 Pistons - Away 11/7/2021 Raptors - Away 11/8/2021 Bulls - Away 11/10/2021 Magic - Away 11/12/2021 Pelicans - Away 11/14/2021 Thunder - Away

Pistons Upcoming Schedule