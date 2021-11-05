Detroit Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/5/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 2, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles defended by d7 and Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Brooklyn Nets (5-3) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (1-7) on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Little Caesars Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pistons vs. Nets

    • Game Day: Friday, November 5, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
    Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Pistons vs. Nets

    • The Nets record just 2.5 fewer points per game (106.1) than the Pistons allow (108.6).
    • When Brooklyn totals more than 108.6 points, it is 3-0.
    • When Detroit allows fewer than 106.1 points, it is 1-2.
    • The Pistons score 9.5 fewer points per game (95.5) than the Nets give up (105.0).
    • Brooklyn has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 95.5 points.
    • This season, the Nets have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% lower than the 48.9% of shots the Pistons' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Pistons have shot at a 39.5% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points fewer than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Nets have averaged.

    Nets Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Nets is Kevin Durant, who puts up 28.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.
    • James Harden is Brooklyn's best passer, dispensing 8.9 assists per game while scoring 18.3 PPG.
    • Harden makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
    • Bruce Brown is Brooklyn's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while LaMarcus Aldridge leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

    Pistons Players to Watch

    • Jerami Grant is at the top of the Pistons scoring leaderboard with 18.3 points per game. He also pulls down 5.1 rebounds and racks up 2.3 assists per game.
    • Detroit's leader in rebounds is Saddiq Bey with 7.5 per game, and its leader in assists is Cory Joseph with 3.1 per game.
    • Grant is dependable from three-point range and leads the Pistons with 1.7 made threes per game.
    • Grant's steals (1.6 steals per game) and blocks (1.1 blocks per game) pace Detroit on defense.

    Nets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/25/2021

    Wizards

    W 104-90

    Home

    10/27/2021

    Heat

    L 106-93

    Home

    10/29/2021

    Pacers

    W 105-98

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Pistons

    W 117-91

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Hawks

    W 117-108

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    11/8/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    Pistons Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/28/2021

    76ers

    L 110-102

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Magic

    W 110-103

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Nets

    L 117-91

    Away

    11/2/2021

    Bucks

    L 117-89

    Home

    11/4/2021

    76ers

    L 109-98

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    5
    2021

    Brooklyn Nets at Detroit Pistons

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

