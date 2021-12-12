Detroit Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 10, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) dribbles in front of Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 10, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) dribbles in front of Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    The Detroit Pistons (4-21) will try to stop a five-game home losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (18-8) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Little Caesars Arena. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pistons vs. Nets

    • Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Pistons vs. Nets

    • The Nets score just 0.1 fewer points per game (109.1) than the Pistons give up (109.2).
    • Brooklyn is 13-0 when scoring more than 109.2 points.
    • Detroit is 3-9 when giving up fewer than 109.1 points.
    • The Pistons average 6.3 fewer points per game (99.5) than the Nets allow their opponents to score (105.8).
    • Detroit is 3-4 when it scores more than 105.8 points.
    • Brooklyn's record is 8-0 when it allows fewer than 99.5 points.
    • The Nets are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 47.8% the Pistons allow to opponents.
    • In games Brooklyn shoots higher than 47.8% from the field, it is 10-1 overall.
    • The Pistons are shooting 40.9% from the field, 2.0% lower than the 42.9% the Nets' opponents have shot this season.
    • Detroit is 2-4 when it shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.

    Nets Players to Watch

    • The Nets leader in rebounds and assist is James Harden, who grabs 7.9 rebounds and distributes 9.6 assists per game along with scoring 20.8 points per contest.
    • Brooklyn's leading scorer is Kevin Durant, who drops 28.5 points a game in addition to his 7.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists.
    • Patty Mills makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
    • Harden and LaMarcus Aldridge lead Brooklyn on the defensive end, with Harden leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Aldridge in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

    Pistons Players to Watch

    • Jerami Grant puts up 20.1 points per game to be the top scorer for the Pistons.
    • Isaiah Stewart puts up a stat line of 8.0 rebounds, 7.5 points and 1.2 assists per game for Detroit to take the top rebound spot on the team. Cade Cunningham holds the top spot for assists with 4.5 per game, adding 15.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per outing.
    • Cunningham is the top scorer from deep for the Pistons, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
    • Cunningham (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Detroit while Stewart (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Nets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/3/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 110-105

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Bulls

    L 111-107

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Mavericks

    W 102-99

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Rockets

    L 114-104

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Hawks

    W 113-105

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    12/16/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    Pistons Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/30/2021

    Trail Blazers

    L 110-92

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Suns

    L 114-103

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Thunder

    L 114-103

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Wizards

    L 119-116

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Pelicans

    L 109-93

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    12/16/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    Brooklyn Nets at Detroit Pistons

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    nashville predators
    NHL

    How to Watch Predators at Rangers

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 24, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) shoots over Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the second half at AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Pelicans vs. Spurs Live Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel, Start Time

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (50) run into each other under the goal during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Mavericks vs. Thunder

    2 minutes ago
    Oregon Ducks Basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Oregon at Stanford

    2 minutes ago
    pittsburgh
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Monmouth at Pittsburgh

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) and guard Cade Cunningham (2) defend Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Nets vs. Pistons

    1 hour ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) dribbles in front of Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) dribbles in front of Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Detroit Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    1 hour ago
    blue bombers
    2021 Grey Cup

    How to Watch 2021 Grey Cup: Winnipeg Blue Bombers vs. Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy