Detroit Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

The Detroit Pistons (4-21) will try to stop a five-game home losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (18-8) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Little Caesars Arena. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Nets

Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Sunday, December 12, 2021 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Nets

The Nets score just 0.1 fewer points per game (109.1) than the Pistons give up (109.2).

Brooklyn is 13-0 when scoring more than 109.2 points.

Detroit is 3-9 when giving up fewer than 109.1 points.

The Pistons average 6.3 fewer points per game (99.5) than the Nets allow their opponents to score (105.8).

Detroit is 3-4 when it scores more than 105.8 points.

Brooklyn's record is 8-0 when it allows fewer than 99.5 points.

The Nets are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 47.8% the Pistons allow to opponents.

In games Brooklyn shoots higher than 47.8% from the field, it is 10-1 overall.

The Pistons are shooting 40.9% from the field, 2.0% lower than the 42.9% the Nets' opponents have shot this season.

Detroit is 2-4 when it shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.

Nets Players to Watch

The Nets leader in rebounds and assist is James Harden, who grabs 7.9 rebounds and distributes 9.6 assists per game along with scoring 20.8 points per contest.

Brooklyn's leading scorer is Kevin Durant, who drops 28.5 points a game in addition to his 7.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

Patty Mills makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

Harden and LaMarcus Aldridge lead Brooklyn on the defensive end, with Harden leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Aldridge in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

Jerami Grant puts up 20.1 points per game to be the top scorer for the Pistons.

Isaiah Stewart puts up a stat line of 8.0 rebounds, 7.5 points and 1.2 assists per game for Detroit to take the top rebound spot on the team. Cade Cunningham holds the top spot for assists with 4.5 per game, adding 15.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per outing.

Cunningham is the top scorer from deep for the Pistons, hitting 2.2 threes per game.

Cunningham (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Detroit while Stewart (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

