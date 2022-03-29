Detroit Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/29/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 27, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) blocks a shot by Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (39-36) square off against the Detroit Pistons (20-55) on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

Betting Information for Pistons vs. Nets

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Nets

-13.5

234 points

Key Stats for Nets vs. Pistons

  • The Nets put up only 0.1 more points per game (112.2) than the Pistons allow (112.1).
  • When Brooklyn puts up more than 112.1 points, it is 28-5.
  • Detroit is 14-24 when giving up fewer than 112.2 points.
  • The Pistons' 104.3 points per game are 7.6 fewer points than the 111.9 the Nets allow.
  • Detroit has put together a 12-8 record in games it scores more than 111.9 points.
  • Brooklyn is 15-1 when it gives up fewer than 104.3 points.
  • The Nets are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 24th.
  • The Nets average 10.3 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.7 fewer rebounds than the Pistons grab per game (11.0).
  • The Pistons are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 13th.

Nets Players to Watch

  • Patty Mills leads the Nets in points and assists per game, scoring 11.9 points and distributing 2.3 assists.
  • Bruce Brown is Brooklyn's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 4.7 boards in each contest while scoring 8.3 points per game.
  • Mills leads the Nets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Brown is Brooklyn's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.

Pistons Players to Watch

  • Cade Cunningham scores 17.2 points and tacks on 5.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pistons' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Isaiah Stewart's stat line of 8.6 rebounds, 8.3 points and 1.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.
  • Saddiq Bey is reliable from three-point range and leads the Pistons with 2.6 made threes per game.
  • Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Stewart with 1.1 per game.

How To Watch

March
29
2022

Detroit Pistons at Brooklyn Nets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

