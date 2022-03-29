Detroit Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/29/2022

Mar 27, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) blocks a shot by Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (39-36) square off against the Detroit Pistons (20-55) on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Nets

Game Day: Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Tuesday, March 29, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pistons vs. Nets

Favorite Spread Total Nets -13.5 234 points

Key Stats for Nets vs. Pistons

The Nets put up only 0.1 more points per game (112.2) than the Pistons allow (112.1).

When Brooklyn puts up more than 112.1 points, it is 28-5.

Detroit is 14-24 when giving up fewer than 112.2 points.

The Pistons' 104.3 points per game are 7.6 fewer points than the 111.9 the Nets allow.

Detroit has put together a 12-8 record in games it scores more than 111.9 points.

Brooklyn is 15-1 when it gives up fewer than 104.3 points.

The Nets are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 24th.

The Nets average 10.3 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.7 fewer rebounds than the Pistons grab per game (11.0).

The Pistons are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 13th.

Nets Players to Watch

Patty Mills leads the Nets in points and assists per game, scoring 11.9 points and distributing 2.3 assists.

Bruce Brown is Brooklyn's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 4.7 boards in each contest while scoring 8.3 points per game.

Mills leads the Nets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Brown is Brooklyn's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.

Pistons Players to Watch