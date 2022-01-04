Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

Skip to main content
    January 4, 2022
    How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Jan 3, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots between Detroit Pistons center Luka Garza (55) and forward Saddiq Bey (41) in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

    The Detroit Pistons (6-28) take on the Charlotte Hornets (19-18) at Spectrum Center on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pistons vs. Hornets

    • Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Spectrum Center
    Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Hornets vs. Pistons

    • The Hornets record 114.7 points per game, just 4.5 more points than the 110.2 the Pistons allow.
    • Charlotte has a 14-8 record when putting up more than 110.2 points.
    • When Detroit allows fewer than 114.7 points, it is 5-17.
    • The Pistons average 15.8 fewer points per game (100.7) than the Hornets give up to opponents (116.5).
    • Detroit has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 116.5 points.
    • Charlotte has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.7 points.
    • The Hornets are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 26th.
    • The Hornets grab 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.1 fewer rebounds than the Pistons average (10.6).
    • The Pistons are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 13th.

    Hornets Players to Watch

    • LaMelo Ball leads the Hornets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 19.0 points, grabbing 7.2 rebounds and dishing out 7.6 assists per game.
    • Ball makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hornets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
    • The Charlotte steals leader is Ball, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mason Plumlee, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

    Pistons Players to Watch

    • Cade Cunningham's points (14.7 per game) and assists (5.0 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pistons' leaderboards.
    • Isaiah Stewart grabs 8.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 7.9 points per game and adds 1.1 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.
    • Saddiq Bey is consistent from distance and leads the Pistons with 2.1 made threes per game.
    • Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Stewart (1.1 per game).

    How To Watch

    January
    5
    2022

    Detroit Pistons at Charlotte Hornets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

