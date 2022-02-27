Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Charlotte Hornets (30-31) hit the court against the Detroit Pistons (14-46) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pistons vs. Hornets
- Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Spectrum Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Pistons vs. Hornets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Hornets
-10
229 points
Key Stats for Hornets vs. Pistons
- The Hornets score just 1.5 more points per game (114.0) than the Pistons give up (112.5).
- Charlotte has a 20-11 record when putting up more than 112.5 points.
- When Detroit allows fewer than 114.0 points, it is 10-21.
- The Pistons' 102.6 points per game are 11.8 fewer points than the 114.4 the Hornets allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 114.4 points, Detroit is 6-4.
- Charlotte is 12-1 when it allows fewer than 102.6 points.
- The Pistons are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 10th.
- The Hornets' 11.1 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.2 more rebounds than the Pistons pull down per game (10.9).
- The Pistons are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at sixth.
Hornets Players to Watch
- LaMelo Ball leads the Hornets in points and assists per game, scoring 19.9 points and distributing 7.5 assists.
- Charlotte's best rebounder is Mason Plumlee, who averages 8.1 boards per game in addition to his 6.7 PPG average.
- The Hornets get the most three-point shooting production out of Terry Rozier, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.
- The Charlotte steals leader is Ball, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is P.J. Washington, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Cade Cunningham averages 16.0 points and adds 5.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pistons' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Isaiah Stewart is at the top of the Detroit rebounding leaderboard with 8.4 rebounds per game. He also scores 8.4 points and adds 1.1 assists per game.
- Saddiq Bey is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Pistons, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
- Cunningham (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Detroit while Stewart (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
February
27
2022
Detroit Pistons at Charlotte Hornets
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)