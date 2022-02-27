Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

Feb 26, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) gets defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets (30-31) hit the court against the Detroit Pistons (14-46) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Hornets

Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022

7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Spectrum Center

Betting Information for Pistons vs. Hornets

Favorite Spread Total Hornets -10 229 points

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Pistons

The Hornets score just 1.5 more points per game (114.0) than the Pistons give up (112.5).

Charlotte has a 20-11 record when putting up more than 112.5 points.

When Detroit allows fewer than 114.0 points, it is 10-21.

The Pistons' 102.6 points per game are 11.8 fewer points than the 114.4 the Hornets allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 114.4 points, Detroit is 6-4.

Charlotte is 12-1 when it allows fewer than 102.6 points.

The Pistons are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 10th.

The Hornets' 11.1 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.2 more rebounds than the Pistons pull down per game (10.9).

The Pistons are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at sixth.

Hornets Players to Watch

LaMelo Ball leads the Hornets in points and assists per game, scoring 19.9 points and distributing 7.5 assists.

Charlotte's best rebounder is Mason Plumlee, who averages 8.1 boards per game in addition to his 6.7 PPG average.

The Hornets get the most three-point shooting production out of Terry Rozier, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.

The Charlotte steals leader is Ball, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is P.J. Washington, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

