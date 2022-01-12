Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Bulls (26-11) will host the Detroit Pistons (9-30) after winning eight home games in a row. The contest tips at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pistons vs. Bulls
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: United Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Pistons vs. Bulls
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bulls
-13.5
219.5 points
Key Stats for Bulls vs. Pistons
- The 110.9 points per game the Bulls put up are only 0.2 more points than the Pistons allow (110.7).
- Chicago is 18-1 when scoring more than 110.7 points.
- When Detroit gives up fewer than 110.9 points, it is 6-14.
- The Pistons' 101.6 points per game are 6.0 fewer points than the 107.6 the Bulls give up.
- When it scores more than 107.6 points, Detroit is 6-6.
- Chicago has an 8-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.6 points.
- The Bulls are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 27th.
- The Bulls average 8.8 offensive boards per game, 1.6 rebounds fewer than the Pistons.
- The Pistons are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 28th.
Bulls Players to Watch
- The Bulls scoring leader is DeMar DeRozan, who averages 26.4 per contest to go with 5.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists.
- Nikola Vucevic is Chicago's leading rebounder, grabbing 11.5 per game, while Lonzo Ball is its best passer, distributing 5.1 assists in each contest.
- The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Zach LaVine, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.
- Ball and Vucevic lead Chicago on the defensive end, with Ball leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Vucevic in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.
Pistons Players to Watch
- The Pistons' Cade Cunningham puts up enough points (15.7 per game) and assists (5.4 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
- Isaiah Stewart's stat line of 8.3 rebounds, 7.7 points and 1.0 assist per game helps him grab the top spot on the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.
- Saddiq Bey is consistent from distance and leads the Pistons with 2.3 made threes per game.
- Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Stewart (1.2 per game).
How To Watch
January
11
2022
Detroit Pistons at Chicago Bulls
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)