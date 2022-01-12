Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 9, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) and Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) look for the loose ball during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 9, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) and Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) look for the loose ball during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (26-11) will host the Detroit Pistons (9-30) after winning eight home games in a row. The contest tips at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Bulls

Betting Information for Pistons vs. Bulls

Bulls vs Pistons Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Bulls

-13.5

219.5 points

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Pistons

  • The 110.9 points per game the Bulls put up are only 0.2 more points than the Pistons allow (110.7).
  • Chicago is 18-1 when scoring more than 110.7 points.
  • When Detroit gives up fewer than 110.9 points, it is 6-14.
  • The Pistons' 101.6 points per game are 6.0 fewer points than the 107.6 the Bulls give up.
  • When it scores more than 107.6 points, Detroit is 6-6.
  • Chicago has an 8-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.6 points.
  • The Bulls are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 27th.
  • The Bulls average 8.8 offensive boards per game, 1.6 rebounds fewer than the Pistons.
  • The Pistons are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 28th.

Bulls Players to Watch

  • The Bulls scoring leader is DeMar DeRozan, who averages 26.4 per contest to go with 5.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists.
  • Nikola Vucevic is Chicago's leading rebounder, grabbing 11.5 per game, while Lonzo Ball is its best passer, distributing 5.1 assists in each contest.
  • The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Zach LaVine, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.
  • Ball and Vucevic lead Chicago on the defensive end, with Ball leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Vucevic in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

  • The Pistons' Cade Cunningham puts up enough points (15.7 per game) and assists (5.4 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
  • Isaiah Stewart's stat line of 8.3 rebounds, 7.7 points and 1.0 assist per game helps him grab the top spot on the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.
  • Saddiq Bey is consistent from distance and leads the Pistons with 2.3 made threes per game.
  • Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Stewart (1.2 per game).

How To Watch

January
11
2022

Detroit Pistons at Chicago Bulls

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 10, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) and Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) look for the loose ball during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is fouled by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35, left) and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32, right) greet each other following Minnesota's 141-123 win at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is fouled by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35, left) and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32, right) greet each other following Minnesota's 141-123 win at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

2 minutes ago
Teen Mom Girls Night
entertainment

How to Watch Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In

2 minutes ago
Naomi CW
entertainment

How to Watch Naomi Series Premiere

2 minutes ago
Restoration Road
entertainment

How to Watch Restoration Road with Clint Harp

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy