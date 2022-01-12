Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

Jan 9, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) and Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) look for the loose ball during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (26-11) will host the Detroit Pistons (9-30) after winning eight home games in a row. The contest tips at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Bulls

Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: United Center

United Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pistons vs. Bulls

Favorite Spread Total Bulls -13.5 219.5 points

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Pistons

The 110.9 points per game the Bulls put up are only 0.2 more points than the Pistons allow (110.7).

Chicago is 18-1 when scoring more than 110.7 points.

When Detroit gives up fewer than 110.9 points, it is 6-14.

The Pistons' 101.6 points per game are 6.0 fewer points than the 107.6 the Bulls give up.

When it scores more than 107.6 points, Detroit is 6-6.

Chicago has an 8-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.6 points.

The Bulls are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 27th.

The Bulls average 8.8 offensive boards per game, 1.6 rebounds fewer than the Pistons.

The Pistons are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 28th.

Bulls Players to Watch

The Bulls scoring leader is DeMar DeRozan, who averages 26.4 per contest to go with 5.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

Nikola Vucevic is Chicago's leading rebounder, grabbing 11.5 per game, while Lonzo Ball is its best passer, distributing 5.1 assists in each contest.

The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Zach LaVine, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.

Ball and Vucevic lead Chicago on the defensive end, with Ball leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Vucevic in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch