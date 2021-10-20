Publish date:
How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Central Division opponents square off when the Chicago Bulls (0-0) visit the Detroit Pistons (0-0) at Little Caesars Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. This is the first matchup between the teams this season. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pistons vs. Bulls
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 20, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pistons vs. Bulls
- Last year, the Bulls averaged just 0.1 fewer points per game (111.0) than the Pistons allowed (111.1).
- Chicago went 22-12 last season when scoring more than 111.1 points.
- Detroit had a 17-20 record last season when allowing fewer than 111.0 points.
- The Pistons scored 5.1 fewer points per game last year (106.6) than the Bulls allowed (111.7).
- When it scored more than 111.7 points last season, Detroit went 11-12.
- Chicago went 17-9 last season when it allowed fewer than 106.6 points.
- The Bulls shot 47.7% from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 47.6% the Pistons allowed to opponents.
- Chicago went 21-16 when it shot higher than 47.6% from the field.
- The Pistons shot 45.2% from the field, 2.1% lower than the 47.3% the Bulls' opponents shot last season.
- Detroit went 13-11 when it shot better than 47.3% from the field.
Bulls Players to Watch
- Zach LaVine put up 27.5 points per game last season to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists.
- Nikola Vucevic averaged 11.7 boards per game and DeMar DeRozan dished out 6.9 assists per game.
- LaVine knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest a season ago.
- Lonzo Ball and Derrick Jones Jr. were defensive standouts last season, with Ball averaging 1.5 steals per game and Jones collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Jerami Grant put up 22.3 points per game last season to go with 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
- Kelly Olynyk averaged 7.0 boards per game and Cory Joseph dished out 3.4 assists per game.
- Saddiq Bey hit an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Olynyk and Isaiah Stewart were defensive standouts last season, with Olynyk averaging 1.1 steals per game and Stewart collecting 1.3 blocks per contest.
Bulls Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Pistons
-
Away
10/22/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
10/23/2021
Pistons
-
Home
10/25/2021
Raptors
-
Away
10/28/2021
Knicks
-
Home
10/30/2021
Jazz
-
Home
Pistons Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Bulls
-
Home
10/23/2021
Bulls
-
Away
10/25/2021
Hawks
-
Away
10/28/2021
76ers
-
Away
10/30/2021
Magic
-
Home
10/31/2021
Nets
-
Away
