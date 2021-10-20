Oct 13, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier (13) shoots the ball as Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) and guard Josh Jackson (20) defend during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Central Division opponents square off when the Chicago Bulls (0-0) visit the Detroit Pistons (0-0) at Little Caesars Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. This is the first matchup between the teams this season. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Bulls

Game Day: Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Wednesday, October 20, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Bulls

Last year, the Bulls averaged just 0.1 fewer points per game (111.0) than the Pistons allowed (111.1).

Chicago went 22-12 last season when scoring more than 111.1 points.

Detroit had a 17-20 record last season when allowing fewer than 111.0 points.

The Pistons scored 5.1 fewer points per game last year (106.6) than the Bulls allowed (111.7).

When it scored more than 111.7 points last season, Detroit went 11-12.

Chicago went 17-9 last season when it allowed fewer than 106.6 points.

The Bulls shot 47.7% from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 47.6% the Pistons allowed to opponents.

Chicago went 21-16 when it shot higher than 47.6% from the field.

The Pistons shot 45.2% from the field, 2.1% lower than the 47.3% the Bulls' opponents shot last season.

Detroit went 13-11 when it shot better than 47.3% from the field.

Bulls Players to Watch

Zach LaVine put up 27.5 points per game last season to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

Nikola Vucevic averaged 11.7 boards per game and DeMar DeRozan dished out 6.9 assists per game.

LaVine knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest a season ago.

Lonzo Ball and Derrick Jones Jr. were defensive standouts last season, with Ball averaging 1.5 steals per game and Jones collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

Jerami Grant put up 22.3 points per game last season to go with 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Kelly Olynyk averaged 7.0 boards per game and Cory Joseph dished out 3.4 assists per game.

Saddiq Bey hit an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Olynyk and Isaiah Stewart were defensive standouts last season, with Olynyk averaging 1.1 steals per game and Stewart collecting 1.3 blocks per contest.

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/20/2021 Pistons - Away 10/22/2021 Pelicans - Home 10/23/2021 Pistons - Home 10/25/2021 Raptors - Away 10/28/2021 Knicks - Home 10/30/2021 Jazz - Home

Pistons Upcoming Schedule