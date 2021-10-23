Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/23/2021

Oct 20, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) drives to the basket as Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) defends during the game at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Central Division foes meet when the Chicago Bulls (2-0) host the Detroit Pistons (0-1) at United Center, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 23, 2021. This is the third matchup between the squads this season. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Bulls

Game Day: Saturday, October 23, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: United Center

Betting Information for Pistons vs. Bulls

Favorite Spread Total Bulls -8 213.5 points

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Pistons

Last year, the 111.0 points per game the Bulls averaged were only 0.1 fewer points than the Pistons gave up (111.1).

Chicago went 22-12 last season when scoring more than 111.1 points.

Detroit had a 17-20 record last season when giving up fewer than 111.0 points.

The Pistons scored an average of 106.6 points per game last year, 5.1 fewer points than the 111.7 the Bulls gave up.

Detroit put together an 11-12 record last season in games it scored more than 111.7 points.

Chicago had a 17-9 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 106.6 points.

The Bulls were the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Pistons finished 24th.

The Bulls and the Pistons were evenly matched on the offensive boards last season, with both teams averaging 9.6 offensive rebounds per game.

The Pistons were the 24th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Bulls finished 18th.

Bulls Players to Watch

Zach LaVine put up 27.5 points per game last season to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

Nikola Vucevic pulled down 11.7 rebounds per game, while DeMar DeRozan dished out 6.9 assists per contest.

LaVine hit an average of 3.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Lonzo Ball averaged 1.5 steals per game, while Derrick Jones Jr. collected 0.9 blocks per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch