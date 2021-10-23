Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/23/2021

    • October 23, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 20, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) drives to the basket as Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) defends during the game at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 20, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) drives to the basket as Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) defends during the game at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

    Central Division foes meet when the Chicago Bulls (2-0) host the Detroit Pistons (0-1) at United Center, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 23, 2021. This is the third matchup between the squads this season. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pistons vs. Bulls

    Betting Information for Pistons vs. Bulls

    Bulls vs Pistons Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Bulls

    -8

    213.5 points

    Key Stats for Bulls vs. Pistons

    • Last year, the 111.0 points per game the Bulls averaged were only 0.1 fewer points than the Pistons gave up (111.1).
    • Chicago went 22-12 last season when scoring more than 111.1 points.
    • Detroit had a 17-20 record last season when giving up fewer than 111.0 points.
    • The Pistons scored an average of 106.6 points per game last year, 5.1 fewer points than the 111.7 the Bulls gave up.
    • Detroit put together an 11-12 record last season in games it scored more than 111.7 points.
    • Chicago had a 17-9 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 106.6 points.
    • The Bulls were the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Pistons finished 24th.
    • The Bulls and the Pistons were evenly matched on the offensive boards last season, with both teams averaging 9.6 offensive rebounds per game.
    • The Pistons were the 24th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Bulls finished 18th.

    Bulls Players to Watch

    • Zach LaVine put up 27.5 points per game last season to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists.
    • Nikola Vucevic pulled down 11.7 rebounds per game, while DeMar DeRozan dished out 6.9 assists per contest.
    • LaVine hit an average of 3.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Lonzo Ball averaged 1.5 steals per game, while Derrick Jones Jr. collected 0.9 blocks per contest.

    Pistons Players to Watch

    • Jerami Grant averaged 22.3 points per contest to go with 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game last season.
    • Kelly Olynyk pulled down 7.0 rebounds per game, while Cory Joseph dished out 3.4 assists per contest.
    • Saddiq Bey knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest a season ago.
    • Olynyk averaged 1.1 steals per game, while Isaiah Stewart collected 1.3 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    October
    23
    2021

    Detroit Pistons at Chicago Bulls

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_13327697
    College Football

    How to Watch Northern Arizona at Sacramento State

    42 seconds ago
    Minnesota Gophers Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Purdue at Nebraska in Women's College Volleyball

    42 seconds ago
    USATSI_16999702
    NHL

    How to Watch New York Islanders at Arizona Coyotes

    42 seconds ago
    Oct 20, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) is fouled by Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) going to the basket during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/23/2021

    42 seconds ago
    Oct 20, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) drives to the basket as Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) defends during the game at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/23/2021

    42 seconds ago
    Oct 20, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) drives to the basket as Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) defends during the game at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/23/2021

    42 seconds ago
    Oct 20, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) celebrates his basket and a trip to the free-throw line with forward Anthony Edwards (1) in front of Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/23/2021

    42 seconds ago
    USATSI_17000242
    NBA

    How to Watch Bucks at Spurs

    30 minutes ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Alize Johnson (22) drives between Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) and center Evan Mobley (4) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Chicago Bulls

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy