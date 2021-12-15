Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 10, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (9) and Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) crash into fans court side in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

    The Detroit Pistons (4-22) will try to stop a six-game road losing streak when they take on the Chicago Bulls (17-10) on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at United Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pistons vs. Bulls

    Key Stats for Bulls vs. Pistons

    • The Bulls score 108.3 points per game, just 1.1 fewer points than the 109.4 the Pistons give up.
    • Chicago has an 11-1 record when putting up more than 109.4 points.
    • When Detroit gives up fewer than 108.3 points, it is 3-7.
    • The Pistons put up an average of 99.7 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 105.7 the Bulls allow to opponents.
    • Detroit has put together a 3-4 record in games it scores more than 105.7 points.
    • Chicago is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 99.7 points.
    • The Pistons are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 27th.
    • The Bulls average 9 offensive rebounds per game, 1.5 rebounds less than the Pistons.
    Bulls Players to Watch

    • The Bulls scoring leader is DeMar DeRozan, who averages 26.4 per contest to go with 5.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
    • Chicago's leading rebounder is Nikola Vucevic averaging 10.5 boards per game and its best passer is Lonzo Ball and his 4.9 assists per game.
    • Ball leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Chicago steals leader is Alex Caruso, who averages 2.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Ball, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

    Pistons Players to Watch

    • Jerami Grant is the top scorer for the Pistons with 20.1 points per game. He also tacks on 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game to his statistics.
    • The Detroit leaders in rebounding and assists are Isaiah Stewart with 8.0 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.5 points and 1.2 assists per game) and Cade Cunningham with 4.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 15.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per game).
    • Cunningham is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Pistons, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
    • Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Stewart (1.2 per game).

    How To Watch

    December
    14
    2021

    Detroit Pistons at Chicago Bulls

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

