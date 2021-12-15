Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

Dec 10, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (9) and Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) crash into fans court side in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (4-22) will try to stop a six-game road losing streak when they take on the Chicago Bulls (17-10) on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at United Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Bulls

Game Day: Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Tuesday, December 14, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: United Center

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Pistons

The Bulls score 108.3 points per game, just 1.1 fewer points than the 109.4 the Pistons give up.

Chicago has an 11-1 record when putting up more than 109.4 points.

When Detroit gives up fewer than 108.3 points, it is 3-7.

The Pistons put up an average of 99.7 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 105.7 the Bulls allow to opponents.

Detroit has put together a 3-4 record in games it scores more than 105.7 points.

Chicago is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 99.7 points.

The Pistons are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 27th.

The Bulls average 9 offensive rebounds per game, 1.5 rebounds less than the Pistons.

Bulls Players to Watch

The Bulls scoring leader is DeMar DeRozan, who averages 26.4 per contest to go with 5.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Chicago's leading rebounder is Nikola Vucevic averaging 10.5 boards per game and its best passer is Lonzo Ball and his 4.9 assists per game.

Ball leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Chicago steals leader is Alex Caruso, who averages 2.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Ball, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch