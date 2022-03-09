Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

Mar 7, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) controls the ball in front of Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (39-26) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (18-47) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Little Caesars Arena. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Bulls

Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Bulls

The Bulls average 112.4 points per game, just 0.1 fewer points than the 112.5 the Pistons allow.

Chicago has a 25-5 record when scoring more than 112.5 points.

Detroit has a 13-20 record when giving up fewer than 112.4 points.

The Pistons score an average of 103.5 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 111.0 the Bulls allow.

Detroit is 10-7 when it scores more than 111.0 points.

Chicago has a 12-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 103.5 points.

This season, the Bulls have a 48.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 47.3% of shots the Pistons' opponents have made.

In games Chicago shoots better than 47.3% from the field, it is 26-8 overall.

The Pistons are shooting 42.4% from the field, 4.3% lower than the 46.7% the Bulls' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Detroit has a 5-6 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.7% from the field.

Bulls Players to Watch

The Bulls leader in points and assists is DeMar DeRozan, who scores 28.0 points per game to go with 5.1 assists.

Nikola Vucevic is Chicago's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 11.5 boards in each contest while scoring 17.9 points per game.

Zach LaVine leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Vucevic is a standout on the defensive end for Chicago, leading the team in steals with 1.0 per game and blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

The Pistons' Cade Cunningham averages enough points (16.5 per game) and assists (5.2 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.

Isaiah Stewart grabs 8.5 rebounds per game (he also scores 8.2 points per game and adds 1.1 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.

Saddiq Bey is the top scorer from distance for the Pistons, hitting 2.6 threes per game.

Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Stewart with 1.1 per game.

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/26/2022 Grizzlies L 116-110 Home 2/28/2022 Heat L 112-99 Away 3/3/2022 Hawks L 130-124 Away 3/4/2022 Bucks L 118-112 Home 3/7/2022 76ers L 121-106 Away 3/9/2022 Pistons - Away 3/12/2022 Cavaliers - Home 3/14/2022 Kings - Away 3/16/2022 Jazz - Away 3/18/2022 Suns - Away 3/21/2022 Raptors - Home

Pistons Upcoming Schedule