Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 7, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) controls the ball in front of Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (39-26) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (18-47) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Little Caesars Arena. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Bulls

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Bulls

  • The Bulls average 112.4 points per game, just 0.1 fewer points than the 112.5 the Pistons allow.
  • Chicago has a 25-5 record when scoring more than 112.5 points.
  • Detroit has a 13-20 record when giving up fewer than 112.4 points.
  • The Pistons score an average of 103.5 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 111.0 the Bulls allow.
  • Detroit is 10-7 when it scores more than 111.0 points.
  • Chicago has a 12-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 103.5 points.
  • This season, the Bulls have a 48.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 47.3% of shots the Pistons' opponents have made.
  • In games Chicago shoots better than 47.3% from the field, it is 26-8 overall.
  • The Pistons are shooting 42.4% from the field, 4.3% lower than the 46.7% the Bulls' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Detroit has a 5-6 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.7% from the field.

Bulls Players to Watch

  • The Bulls leader in points and assists is DeMar DeRozan, who scores 28.0 points per game to go with 5.1 assists.
  • Nikola Vucevic is Chicago's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 11.5 boards in each contest while scoring 17.9 points per game.
  • Zach LaVine leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Vucevic is a standout on the defensive end for Chicago, leading the team in steals with 1.0 per game and blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

  • The Pistons' Cade Cunningham averages enough points (16.5 per game) and assists (5.2 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
  • Isaiah Stewart grabs 8.5 rebounds per game (he also scores 8.2 points per game and adds 1.1 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.
  • Saddiq Bey is the top scorer from distance for the Pistons, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
  • Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Stewart with 1.1 per game.

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Grizzlies

L 116-110

Home

2/28/2022

Heat

L 112-99

Away

3/3/2022

Hawks

L 130-124

Away

3/4/2022

Bucks

L 118-112

Home

3/7/2022

76ers

L 121-106

Away

3/9/2022

Pistons

-

Away

3/12/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

3/14/2022

Kings

-

Away

3/16/2022

Jazz

-

Away

3/18/2022

Suns

-

Away

3/21/2022

Raptors

-

Home

Pistons Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

Hornets

W 127-126

Away

3/1/2022

Wizards

L 116-113

Away

3/3/2022

Raptors

W 108-106

Away

3/4/2022

Pacers

W 111-106

Home

3/7/2022

Hawks

W 113-110

Home

3/9/2022

Bulls

-

Home

3/11/2022

Celtics

-

Away

3/13/2022

Clippers

-

Home

3/15/2022

Heat

-

Away

3/17/2022

Magic

-

Away

3/19/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

How To Watch

March
9
2022

Chicago Bulls at Detroit Pistons

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
