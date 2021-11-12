Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Josh Jackson (20) and forward Jerami Grant (9) watch a rebound alongside Houston Rockets forward Danuel House Jr. (4) in the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

    The Cleveland Cavaliers (7-5) host the Detroit Pistons (2-8) in a matchup of Central Division rivals at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, tipping off at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 12, 2021. This is the first matchup between the teams this season. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pistons vs. Cavaliers

    • Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
    Betting Information for Pistons vs. Cavaliers

    Cavaliers vs Pistons Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Cavaliers

    -4.5

    200.5 points

    Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Pistons

    • The Cavaliers score only 1.9 fewer points per game (105.0) than the Pistons give up (106.9).
    • Cleveland is 3-2 when scoring more than 106.9 points.
    • Detroit has a 2-3 record when giving up fewer than 105.0 points.
    • The Pistons average 7.7 fewer points per game (96.6) than the Cavaliers allow (104.3).
    • When it scores more than 104.3 points, Detroit is 2-0.
    • Cleveland's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 96.6 points.
    • The Cavaliers are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 29th.
    • The Cavaliers average 10.6 offensive rebounds per game, 1.0 rebound less than the Pistons.
    • The Pistons are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 10th.

    Cavaliers Players to Watch

    • The Cavaliers scoring leader is Collin Sexton, who averages 16.0 per contest to go with 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
    • Jarrett Allen leads Cleveland in rebounding, averaging 11.5 per game, while Darius Garland leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.2 in each contest.
    • Garland leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Allen and Evan Mobley lead Cleveland on the defensive end, with Allen leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Mobley in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.

    Pistons Players to Watch

    • Jerami Grant is the top scorer for the Pistons with 18.7 points per game. He also tacks on 5.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game to his statistics.
    • Isaiah Stewart has a stat line of 7.1 rebounds, 7.4 points and 1.1 assists per game for Detroit to take the top rebound spot on the team. Cory Joseph holds the top spot for assists with 3.5 per game, adding 6.7 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest.
    • Grant is reliable from deep and leads the Pistons with 1.8 made threes per game.
    • Detroit's leader in steals is Kelly Olynyk with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Grant with 1.3 per game.

    How To Watch

