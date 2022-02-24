Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) wait for a jump ball during the first half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (13-45) will host the Cleveland Cavaliers (35-23) after losing five home games in a row. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 24, 2022. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Cavaliers

  • Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Cavaliers

  • The Cavaliers score 106.7 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 112.6 the Pistons allow.
  • When Cleveland scores more than 112.6 points, it is 15-4.
  • Detroit is 8-11 when allowing fewer than 106.7 points.
  • The Pistons' 102.6 points per game are only 0.1 more points than the 102.5 the Cavaliers allow.
  • Detroit is 10-21 when it scores more than 102.5 points.
  • Cleveland's record is 25-4 when it allows fewer than 102.6 points.
  • This season, the Cavaliers have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.0% lower than the 47.6% of shots the Pistons' opponents have made.
  • Cleveland has a 15-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.6% from the field.
  • The Pistons are shooting 42.1% from the field, 2.1% lower than the 44.2% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.
  • Detroit has put together an 8-11 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

  • Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers in points and assists per game, scoring 20.3 points and distributing 8.0 assists.
  • Jarrett Allen leads Cleveland in rebounding, pulling down 11.0 boards per game while also scoring 16.2 points a contest.
  • Garland leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Garland is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

  • Saddiq Bey is the top scorer for the Pistons with 15.9 points per game. He also tacks on 5.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game to his stats.
  • The Detroit leaders in rebounding and assists are Isaiah Stewart with 8.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 8.3 points and 1.1 assists per game) and Cade Cunningham with 5.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 15.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game).
  • Bey hits 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pistons.
  • Cunningham (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Detroit while Stewart (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/6/2022

Pacers

W 98-85

Home

2/9/2022

Spurs

W 105-92

Home

2/11/2022

Pacers

W 120-113

Away

2/12/2022

76ers

L 103-93

Away

2/15/2022

Hawks

L 124-116

Away

2/24/2022

Pistons

-

Away

2/26/2022

Wizards

-

Home

2/28/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

3/2/2022

Hornets

-

Home

3/4/2022

76ers

-

Away

3/6/2022

Raptors

-

Home

Pistons Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/8/2022

Mavericks

L 116-86

Away

2/10/2022

Grizzlies

L 132-107

Home

2/11/2022

Hornets

L 141-119

Home

2/14/2022

Wizards

L 103-94

Away

2/16/2022

Celtics

W 112-111

Away

2/24/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

2/26/2022

Celtics

-

Home

2/27/2022

Hornets

-

Away

3/1/2022

Wizards

-

Away

3/3/2022

Raptors

-

Away

3/4/2022

Pacers

-

Home

How To Watch

February
24
2022

Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

