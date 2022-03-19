Skip to main content

How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 17, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton (13) drives the lane guarded by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) and guard Rodney McGruder (17) in the third quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Central Division foes square off when the Cleveland Cavaliers (40-30) host the Detroit Pistons (19-51) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 19, 2022. This is the fourth matchup between the teams this season. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Cavaliers

  • Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pistons vs. Cavaliers

Cavaliers vs Pistons Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Cavaliers

-5.5

216.5 points

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Pistons

  • The Cavaliers record 107.1 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 112.4 the Pistons give up.
  • Cleveland is 18-7 when scoring more than 112.4 points.
  • Detroit is 11-14 when giving up fewer than 107.1 points.
  • The Pistons score just 0.3 fewer points per game (103.9) than the Cavaliers allow (104.2).
  • When it scores more than 104.2 points, Detroit is 15-18.
  • Cleveland has a 28-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 103.9 points.
  • The Cavaliers are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 26th.
  • The Cavaliers average 10.3 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.8 fewer rebounds than the Pistons pull down per game (11.1).
  • The Pistons are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 13th.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

  • Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers in points and assists per game, scoring 21.3 points and distributing 8.4 assists.
  • Cleveland's best rebounder is Jarrett Allen, who averages 10.8 boards per game in addition to his 16.1 PPG average.
  • Garland makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cavaliers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
  • Garland and Evan Mobley lead Cleveland on the defensive end, with Garland leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Mobley in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

  • Cade Cunningham's points (16.9 per game) and assists (5.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pistons' leaderboards.
  • Isaiah Stewart is at the top of the Detroit rebounding leaderboard with 8.5 rebounds per game. He also scores 8.3 points and adds 1.1 assists per game.
  • Saddiq Bey is the most prolific from distance for the Pistons, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
  • Hamidou Diallo (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Detroit while Stewart (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

March
19
2022

Detroit Pistons at Cleveland Cavaliers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
