Mar 17, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton (13) drives the lane guarded by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) and guard Rodney McGruder (17) in the third quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Central Division foes square off when the Cleveland Cavaliers (40-30) host the Detroit Pistons (19-51) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 19, 2022. This is the fourth matchup between the teams this season. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022

Saturday, March 19, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pistons vs. Cavaliers

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -5.5 216.5 points

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Pistons

The Cavaliers record 107.1 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 112.4 the Pistons give up.

Cleveland is 18-7 when scoring more than 112.4 points.

Detroit is 11-14 when giving up fewer than 107.1 points.

The Pistons score just 0.3 fewer points per game (103.9) than the Cavaliers allow (104.2).

When it scores more than 104.2 points, Detroit is 15-18.

Cleveland has a 28-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 103.9 points.

The Cavaliers are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 26th.

The Cavaliers average 10.3 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.8 fewer rebounds than the Pistons pull down per game (11.1).

The Pistons are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 13th.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers in points and assists per game, scoring 21.3 points and distributing 8.4 assists.

Cleveland's best rebounder is Jarrett Allen, who averages 10.8 boards per game in addition to his 16.1 PPG average.

Garland makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cavaliers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.

Garland and Evan Mobley lead Cleveland on the defensive end, with Garland leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Mobley in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch