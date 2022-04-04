Detroit Pistons vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 1, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby (22) defends a pass by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (23-56) aim to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (49-30) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Little Caesars Arena. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Mavericks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 6, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Mavericks

  The 104.8 points per game the Pistons record are just .
  • Detroit is 18-21 when scoring more than 104.8 points.
  • Dallas is 32-6 when giving up fewer than 104.8 points.
  • The Mavericks average only 4.8 fewer points per game (107.2) than the Pistons give up to opponents (112.0).
  • Dallas has put together a 20-3 record in games it scores more than 112.0 points.
  • Detroit's record is 14-16 when it allows fewer than 107.2 points.
  • The Pistons are shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 45.8% the Mavericks allow to opponents.
  • Detroit has a 12-14 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.8% from the field.
  • This season, Dallas has a 30-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 47.1% from the field.

Pistons Players to Watch

  • The Pistons leader in points and assists is Cade Cunningham, who puts up 17.3 points per game to go with 5.5 assists.
  • Isaiah Stewart is Detroit's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 8.6 boards in each contest while scoring 8.2 points per game.
  • The Pistons get the most three-point shooting production out of Saddiq Bey, who makes 2.6 threes per game.
  • Cunningham and Stewart lead Detroit on the defensive end, with Cunningham leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Stewart in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

  • Luka Doncic is at the top of nearly all of the Mavericks' leaderboards by collecting 28.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game.
  • Doncic knocks down 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Mavericks.
  • Doncic (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Dallas while Maxi Kleber (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

Pistons Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/27/2022

Knicks

L 104-102

Home

3/29/2022

Nets

L 130-123

Away

3/31/2022

76ers

W 102-94

Home

4/1/2022

Thunder

W 110-101

Away

4/3/2022

Pacers

W 121-117

Away

4/6/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

4/8/2022

Bucks

-

Home

4/10/2022

76ers

-

Away

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/27/2022

Jazz

W 114-100

Home

3/29/2022

Lakers

W 128-110

Home

3/30/2022

Cavaliers

W 120-112

Away

4/1/2022

Wizards

L 135-103

Away

4/3/2022

Bucks

W 118-112

Away

4/6/2022

Pistons

-

Away

4/8/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

4/10/2022

Spurs

-

Home

How To Watch

April
6
2022

Dallas Mavericks at Detroit Pistons

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
