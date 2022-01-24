Jan 21, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) gets between Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) and forward Kelly Olynyk (13) and to the basket during the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Utah Jazz won 111-101. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets (23-21) battle the Detroit Pistons (11-34) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022

Sunday, January 23, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Ball Arena

Betting Information for Pistons vs. Nuggets

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -12 217.5 points

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Pistons

The Nuggets put up 107.7 points per game, only 3.8 fewer points than the 111.5 the Pistons allow.

Denver is 13-1 when scoring more than 111.5 points.

Detroit has a 7-10 record when allowing fewer than 107.7 points.

The Pistons put up an average of 101.8 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 106.8 the Nuggets allow.

Detroit has put together a 7-9 record in games it scores more than 106.8 points.

Denver's record is 14-2 when it allows fewer than 101.8 points.

The Nuggets are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 28th.

The Nuggets average 8.8 offensive rebounds per game, 1.6 rebounds less than the Pistons.

The Nuggets are the 29th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 11th.

Nuggets Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who tallies 25.9 points, 13.9 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game.

Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.

The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.4 takeaways and 0.8 rejections per game.

Pistons Players to Watch