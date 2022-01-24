Skip to main content

How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 21, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) gets between Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) and forward Kelly Olynyk (13) and to the basket during the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Utah Jazz won 111-101. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 21, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) gets between Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) and forward Kelly Olynyk (13) and to the basket during the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Utah Jazz won 111-101. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets (23-21) battle the Detroit Pistons (11-34) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Nuggets

Betting Information for Pistons vs. Nuggets

Nuggets vs Pistons Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Nuggets

-12

217.5 points

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Pistons

  • The Nuggets put up 107.7 points per game, only 3.8 fewer points than the 111.5 the Pistons allow.
  • Denver is 13-1 when scoring more than 111.5 points.
  • Detroit has a 7-10 record when allowing fewer than 107.7 points.
  • The Pistons put up an average of 101.8 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 106.8 the Nuggets allow.
  • Detroit has put together a 7-9 record in games it scores more than 106.8 points.
  • Denver's record is 14-2 when it allows fewer than 101.8 points.
  • The Nuggets are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 28th.
  • The Nuggets average 8.8 offensive rebounds per game, 1.6 rebounds less than the Pistons.
  • The Nuggets are the 29th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 11th.

Nuggets Players to Watch

  • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who tallies 25.9 points, 13.9 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game.
  • Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
  • The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.4 takeaways and 0.8 rejections per game.

Pistons Players to Watch

  • Cade Cunningham scores 15.6 points and adds 5.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pistons' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Isaiah Stewart's stat line of 8.0 rebounds, 7.7 points and 1.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.
  • Saddiq Bey is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Pistons, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
  • Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Stewart with 1.2 per game.

How To Watch

January
23
2022

Detroit Pistons at Denver Nuggets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

oregon
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Washington at Oregon

50 seconds ago
Jan 13, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42) celebrates with guard Will Richardson (0) and center N'Faly Dante (1) his basket scored against the UCLA Bruins during overtime at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Washington vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

50 seconds ago
Jan 13, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42) celebrates with guard Will Richardson (0) and center N'Faly Dante (1) his basket scored against the UCLA Bruins during overtime at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oregon vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

50 seconds ago
Jan 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley (20) defends Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) as he passes the ball in the second half of the game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

30 minutes ago
Jan 21, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots as Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) defends during the second half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

30 minutes ago
Jan 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken, from left, defenseman Vince Dunn (29), defenseman Mark Giordano (5) and left wing Jared McCann (16) celebrate after a game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Panthers vs. Kraken

1 hour ago
Jan 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken, from left, defenseman Vince Dunn (29), defenseman Mark Giordano (5) and left wing Jared McCann (16) celebrate after a game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 18, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) skates against the Calgary Flames during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) get tied up causing a jump ball call during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy