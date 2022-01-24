How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Denver Nuggets (23-21) battle the Detroit Pistons (11-34) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pistons vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Ball Arena
Betting Information for Pistons vs. Nuggets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Nuggets
-12
217.5 points
Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Pistons
- The Nuggets put up 107.7 points per game, only 3.8 fewer points than the 111.5 the Pistons allow.
- Denver is 13-1 when scoring more than 111.5 points.
- Detroit has a 7-10 record when allowing fewer than 107.7 points.
- The Pistons put up an average of 101.8 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 106.8 the Nuggets allow.
- Detroit has put together a 7-9 record in games it scores more than 106.8 points.
- Denver's record is 14-2 when it allows fewer than 101.8 points.
- The Nuggets are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 28th.
- The Nuggets average 8.8 offensive rebounds per game, 1.6 rebounds less than the Pistons.
- The Nuggets are the 29th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 11th.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who tallies 25.9 points, 13.9 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game.
- Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
- The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.4 takeaways and 0.8 rejections per game.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Cade Cunningham scores 15.6 points and adds 5.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pistons' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Isaiah Stewart's stat line of 8.0 rebounds, 7.7 points and 1.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.
- Saddiq Bey is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Pistons, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
- Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Stewart with 1.2 per game.
How To Watch
January
23
2022
Detroit Pistons at Denver Nuggets
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
