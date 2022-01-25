Jan 21, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) gets between Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) and forward Kelly Olynyk (13) and to the basket during the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Utah Jazz won 111-101. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets (24-21) take on the Detroit Pistons (11-35) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Nuggets

The Nuggets record 107.9 points per game, just 3.7 fewer points than the 111.6 the Pistons allow.

When Denver puts up more than 111.6 points, it is 14-1.

Detroit has a 7-10 record when giving up fewer than 107.9 points.

The Pistons put up an average of 102.0 points per game, just 4.9 fewer points than the 106.9 the Nuggets give up.

Detroit is 7-10 when it scores more than 106.9 points.

Denver has a 14-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 102.0 points.

This season, the Nuggets have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 47.4% of shots the Pistons' opponents have knocked down.

Denver is 15-6 when it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.

The Pistons' 42.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points lower than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).

This season, Detroit has a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.7% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 26.1 points, grabbing 13.8 rebounds and dishing out 7.6 assists per game.

Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.

The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.4 takeaways and 0.8 rejections per game.

Pistons Players to Watch

Cade Cunningham's points (15.7 per game) and assists (5.2 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pistons' leaderboards.

Isaiah Stewart grabs 7.9 rebounds per game (he also scores 8.0 points per game and adds 1.1 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.

Saddiq Bey makes 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pistons.

Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Stewart with 1.2 per game.

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

