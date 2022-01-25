How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Denver Nuggets (24-21) take on the Detroit Pistons (11-35) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pistons vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pistons vs. Nuggets
- The Nuggets record 107.9 points per game, just 3.7 fewer points than the 111.6 the Pistons allow.
- When Denver puts up more than 111.6 points, it is 14-1.
- Detroit has a 7-10 record when giving up fewer than 107.9 points.
- The Pistons put up an average of 102.0 points per game, just 4.9 fewer points than the 106.9 the Nuggets give up.
- Detroit is 7-10 when it scores more than 106.9 points.
- Denver has a 14-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 102.0 points.
- This season, the Nuggets have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 47.4% of shots the Pistons' opponents have knocked down.
- Denver is 15-6 when it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.
- The Pistons' 42.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points lower than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).
- This season, Detroit has a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.7% from the field.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 26.1 points, grabbing 13.8 rebounds and dishing out 7.6 assists per game.
- Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
- The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.4 takeaways and 0.8 rejections per game.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Cade Cunningham's points (15.7 per game) and assists (5.2 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pistons' leaderboards.
- Isaiah Stewart grabs 7.9 rebounds per game (he also scores 8.0 points per game and adds 1.1 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.
- Saddiq Bey makes 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pistons.
- Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Stewart with 1.2 per game.
Nuggets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/15/2022
Lakers
W 133-96
Home
1/16/2022
Jazz
L 125-102
Home
1/19/2022
Clippers
W 130-128
Home
1/21/2022
Grizzlies
L 122-118
Home
1/23/2022
Pistons
W 117-111
Home
1/25/2022
Pistons
-
Away
1/26/2022
Nets
-
Away
1/28/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
1/30/2022
Bucks
-
Away
2/1/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away
2/2/2022
Jazz
-
Away
Pistons Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/16/2022
Suns
L 135-108
Home
1/18/2022
Warriors
L 102-86
Away
1/19/2022
Kings
W 133-131
Away
1/21/2022
Jazz
L 111-101
Away
1/23/2022
Nuggets
L 117-111
Away
1/25/2022
Nuggets
-
Home
1/28/2022
Magic
-
Away
1/30/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home
2/1/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
2/3/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
2/4/2022
Celtics
-
Home