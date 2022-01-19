Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 16, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) grabs a loose ball caused by Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (10-32) will visit the Golden State Warriors (31-12) after losing three straight road games. The contest tips at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Warriors

Betting Information for Pistons vs. Warriors

Warriors vs Pistons Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Warriors

-15.5

218 points

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Pistons

  • The Warriors put up only 1.4 fewer points per game (109.9) than the Pistons allow (111.3).
  • Golden State has a 21-0 record when putting up more than 111.3 points.
  • When Detroit allows fewer than 109.9 points, it is 7-11.
  • The Pistons' 101.4 points per game are just 0.6 fewer points than the 102.0 the Warriors allow.
  • Detroit has put together a 7-14 record in games it scores more than 102.0 points.
  • Golden State is 17-3 when it gives up fewer than 101.4 points.
  • The Warriors are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 28th.
  • The Warriors grab 9.8 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.5 fewer rebounds than the Pistons average (10.3).
  • The Warriors are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 13th.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who grabs 7.6 boards and distributes 7.4 assists per game to go with a 7.9 PPG scoring average.
  • Stephen Curry is Golden State's leading scorer, averaging 26.3 per game while tacking on 5.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists.
  • Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, making an average of 4.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

  • Cade Cunningham scores 15.7 points and tacks on 5.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pistons' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Isaiah Stewart's stat line of 8.0 rebounds, 7.6 points and 1.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.
  • Saddiq Bey is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Pistons, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
  • Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Stewart (1.3 per game).

How To Watch

January
18
2022

Detroit Pistons at Golden State Warriors

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
