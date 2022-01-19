Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Detroit Pistons (10-32) will visit the Golden State Warriors (31-12) after losing three straight road games. The contest tips at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pistons vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Chase Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Pistons vs. Warriors
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Warriors
-15.5
218 points
Key Stats for Warriors vs. Pistons
- The Warriors put up only 1.4 fewer points per game (109.9) than the Pistons allow (111.3).
- Golden State has a 21-0 record when putting up more than 111.3 points.
- When Detroit allows fewer than 109.9 points, it is 7-11.
- The Pistons' 101.4 points per game are just 0.6 fewer points than the 102.0 the Warriors allow.
- Detroit has put together a 7-14 record in games it scores more than 102.0 points.
- Golden State is 17-3 when it gives up fewer than 101.4 points.
- The Warriors are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 28th.
- The Warriors grab 9.8 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.5 fewer rebounds than the Pistons average (10.3).
- The Warriors are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 13th.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who grabs 7.6 boards and distributes 7.4 assists per game to go with a 7.9 PPG scoring average.
- Stephen Curry is Golden State's leading scorer, averaging 26.3 per game while tacking on 5.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists.
- Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, making an average of 4.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Cade Cunningham scores 15.7 points and tacks on 5.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pistons' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Isaiah Stewart's stat line of 8.0 rebounds, 7.6 points and 1.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.
- Saddiq Bey is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Pistons, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
- Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Stewart (1.3 per game).
