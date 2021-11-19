Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Golden State Warriors (13-2) take on the Detroit Pistons (4-10) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pistons vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pistons vs. Warriors
- The Warriors record 114.5 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 107.6 the Pistons give up.
- Golden State has a 10-0 record when putting up more than 107.6 points.
- Detroit is 3-6 when allowing fewer than 114.5 points.
- The Pistons put up just 2.6 fewer points per game (98.2) than the Warriors allow their opponents to score (100.8).
- Detroit has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 100.8 points.
- Golden State is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 98.2 points.
- The Warriors make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (48.1%).
- In games Golden State shoots higher than 48.1% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
- Detroit has put together a 3-1 straight up record in games it shoots above 42.3% from the field.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who grabs 7.5 boards and administers 7.6 assists per game to go with a 8.1 PPG scoring average.
- Golden State's leading scorer is Stephen Curry, who drops 29.5 points a game in addition to his 6.1 rebounds and 6.5 assists.
- Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, making an average of 5.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Curry and Green lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Curry leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Green in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Jerami Grant sits at the top of the Pistons scoring leaderboard with 18.0 points per game. He also grabs 4.3 rebounds and racks up 2.3 assists per game.
- Detroit's leader in rebounds is Isaiah Stewart with 7.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Killian Hayes with 3.7 per game.
- Saddiq Bey is the top scorer from distance for the Pistons, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
- Detroit's leader in steals is Hayes (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Stewart (1.3 per game).
Warriors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Timberwolves
W 123-110
Home
11/12/2021
Bulls
W 119-93
Home
11/14/2021
Hornets
L 106-102
Away
11/16/2021
Nets
W 117-99
Away
11/18/2021
Cavaliers
W 104-89
Away
11/19/2021
Pistons
-
Away
11/21/2021
Raptors
-
Home
11/24/2021
76ers
-
Home
11/26/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Home
11/28/2021
Clippers
-
Away
11/30/2021
Suns
-
Away
Pistons Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Rockets
W 112-104
Away
11/12/2021
Cavaliers
L 98-78
Away
11/13/2021
Raptors
W 127-121
Away
11/15/2021
Kings
L 129-107
Home
11/17/2021
Pacers
W 97-89
Home
11/19/2021
Warriors
-
Home
11/21/2021
Lakers
-
Home
11/23/2021
Heat
-
Home
11/24/2021
Bucks
-
Away
11/26/2021
Clippers
-
Away
11/28/2021
Lakers
-
Away