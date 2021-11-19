Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 18, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) defends a shot by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

    The Golden State Warriors (13-2) take on the Detroit Pistons (4-10) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pistons vs. Warriors

    • Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
    Key Stats for Pistons vs. Warriors

    • The Warriors record 114.5 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 107.6 the Pistons give up.
    • Golden State has a 10-0 record when putting up more than 107.6 points.
    • Detroit is 3-6 when allowing fewer than 114.5 points.
    • The Pistons put up just 2.6 fewer points per game (98.2) than the Warriors allow their opponents to score (100.8).
    • Detroit has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 100.8 points.
    • Golden State is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 98.2 points.
    • The Warriors make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (48.1%).
    • In games Golden State shoots higher than 48.1% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
    • Detroit has put together a 3-1 straight up record in games it shoots above 42.3% from the field.

    Warriors Players to Watch

    • The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who grabs 7.5 boards and administers 7.6 assists per game to go with a 8.1 PPG scoring average.
    • Golden State's leading scorer is Stephen Curry, who drops 29.5 points a game in addition to his 6.1 rebounds and 6.5 assists.
    • Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, making an average of 5.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Curry and Green lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Curry leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Green in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

    Pistons Players to Watch

    • Jerami Grant sits at the top of the Pistons scoring leaderboard with 18.0 points per game. He also grabs 4.3 rebounds and racks up 2.3 assists per game.
    • Detroit's leader in rebounds is Isaiah Stewart with 7.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Killian Hayes with 3.7 per game.
    • Saddiq Bey is the top scorer from distance for the Pistons, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
    • Detroit's leader in steals is Hayes (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Stewart (1.3 per game).

    Warriors Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 123-110

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Bulls

    W 119-93

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Hornets

    L 106-102

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Nets

    W 117-99

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Cavaliers

    W 104-89

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    Pistons Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Rockets

    W 112-104

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 98-78

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Raptors

    W 127-121

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Kings

    L 129-107

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Pacers

    W 97-89

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    19
    2021

    Golden State Warriors at Detroit Pistons

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
