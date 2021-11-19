Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

Nov 18, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) defends a shot by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors (13-2) take on the Detroit Pistons (4-10) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Warriors

Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021

Friday, November 19, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Warriors

The Warriors record 114.5 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 107.6 the Pistons give up.

Golden State has a 10-0 record when putting up more than 107.6 points.

Detroit is 3-6 when allowing fewer than 114.5 points.

The Pistons put up just 2.6 fewer points per game (98.2) than the Warriors allow their opponents to score (100.8).

Detroit has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 100.8 points.

Golden State is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 98.2 points.

The Warriors make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (48.1%).

In games Golden State shoots higher than 48.1% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.

Detroit has put together a 3-1 straight up record in games it shoots above 42.3% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who grabs 7.5 boards and administers 7.6 assists per game to go with a 8.1 PPG scoring average.

Golden State's leading scorer is Stephen Curry, who drops 29.5 points a game in addition to his 6.1 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, making an average of 5.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Curry and Green lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Curry leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Green in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

Jerami Grant sits at the top of the Pistons scoring leaderboard with 18.0 points per game. He also grabs 4.3 rebounds and racks up 2.3 assists per game.

Detroit's leader in rebounds is Isaiah Stewart with 7.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Killian Hayes with 3.7 per game.

Saddiq Bey is the top scorer from distance for the Pistons, hitting 1.9 threes per game.

Detroit's leader in steals is Hayes (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Stewart (1.3 per game).

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/10/2021 Timberwolves W 123-110 Home 11/12/2021 Bulls W 119-93 Home 11/14/2021 Hornets L 106-102 Away 11/16/2021 Nets W 117-99 Away 11/18/2021 Cavaliers W 104-89 Away 11/19/2021 Pistons - Away 11/21/2021 Raptors - Home 11/24/2021 76ers - Home 11/26/2021 Trail Blazers - Home 11/28/2021 Clippers - Away 11/30/2021 Suns - Away

Pistons Upcoming Schedule