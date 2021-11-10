Nov 2, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles defended by d7 and Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Two sliding teams hit the court when the Houston Rockets (1-9) host the Detroit Pistons (1-8) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. The Rockets will look to stop an eight-game losing streak against the Pistons, losers of four straight. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Rockets

Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Wednesday, November 10, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pistons vs. Rockets

Favorite Spread Total Rockets -3 210.5 points

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Pistons

The Rockets record only 3.4 fewer points per game (103.8) than the Pistons allow (107.2).

Houston is 1-2 when scoring more than 107.2 points.

When Detroit gives up fewer than 103.8 points, it is 1-3.

The Pistons' 94.9 points per game are 16.3 fewer points than the 111.2 the Rockets give up.

The Pistons are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 19th.

The Rockets average 9.8 offensive rebounds per game, 1.3 rebounds less than the Pistons.

The Pistons are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 18th.

Rockets Players to Watch

The Rockets leader in points and rebounds is Christian Wood, who scores 17.5 points and grabs 11.8 rebounds per game.

Kevin Porter Jr. is Houston's best passer, dispensing 5.2 assists per game while scoring 12.3 PPG.

Eric Gordon makes more threes per game than any other member of the Rockets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.

Alperen Sengun is Houston's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Wood leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch