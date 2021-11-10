Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 2, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles defended by d7 and Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 2, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles defended by d7 and Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

    Two sliding teams hit the court when the Houston Rockets (1-9) host the Detroit Pistons (1-8) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. The Rockets will look to stop an eight-game losing streak against the Pistons, losers of four straight. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pistons vs. Rockets

    Betting Information for Pistons vs. Rockets

    Rockets vs Pistons Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Rockets

    -3

    210.5 points

    Key Stats for Rockets vs. Pistons

    • The Rockets record only 3.4 fewer points per game (103.8) than the Pistons allow (107.2).
    • Houston is 1-2 when scoring more than 107.2 points.
    • When Detroit gives up fewer than 103.8 points, it is 1-3.
    • The Pistons' 94.9 points per game are 16.3 fewer points than the 111.2 the Rockets give up.
    • The Pistons are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 19th.
    • The Rockets average 9.8 offensive rebounds per game, 1.3 rebounds less than the Pistons.
    • The Pistons are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 18th.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • The Rockets leader in points and rebounds is Christian Wood, who scores 17.5 points and grabs 11.8 rebounds per game.
    • Kevin Porter Jr. is Houston's best passer, dispensing 5.2 assists per game while scoring 12.3 PPG.
    • Eric Gordon makes more threes per game than any other member of the Rockets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
    • Alperen Sengun is Houston's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Wood leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

    Pistons Players to Watch

    • Jerami Grant is the top scorer for the Pistons with 16.6 points per game. He also tacks on 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game to his stats.
    • Detroit's leader in rebounds is Isaiah Stewart with 7.0 per game, and its leader in assists is Cory Joseph with 3.3 per game.
    • Saddiq Bey is the top shooter from distance for the Pistons, hitting 1.7 threes per game.
    • Grant is at the top of the Detroit steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.4 steals per game and 1.3 blocks per game.

    How To Watch

    November
    10
    2021

    Detroit Pistons at Houston Rockets

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17122994
    NBA

    How to Watch Trail Blazers at Suns

    1 minute ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch South Carolina at Auburn

    1 minute ago
    Mar 11, 2021; New York, NY, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) shoots the ball as Connecticut Huskies forward Isaiah Whaley (5) defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Coppin State at DePaul

    1 minute ago
    Nov 3, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) fight for the ball during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Pacers at Nuggets

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17099963
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Pennsylvania vs. Florida State

    1 minute ago
    Nov 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts with Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) after blocking his shot in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 11, 2021; New York, NY, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) shoots the ball as Connecticut Huskies forward Isaiah Whaley (5) defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    DePaul vs. Coppin State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas quarterback Jacob Sirmon (3) is tackled by LSU Tigers linebacker Jarell Cherry (55) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Central Michigan vs. Kent State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/10/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 8, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris (8) lies on the ground after a play with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) as guard Tyler Herro (14) and center Bam Adebayo (13) and forward Aaron Gordon (50) react as head coach Michael Malone runs to interject in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy