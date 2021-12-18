Detroit Pistons vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Dec 11, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Dillon Brooks (24) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets forward Christian Wood (35) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (4-23) hope to break a six-game home losing streak when they host the Houston Rockets (9-20) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Rockets

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Rockets

The Pistons score 13.0 fewer points per game (100.1) than the Rockets allow (113.1).

Detroit is 1-2 when scoring more than 113.1 points.

When Houston gives up fewer than 100.1 points, it is 2-2.

The Rockets score an average of 106.1 points per game, just 3.8 fewer points than the 109.9 the Pistons allow to opponents.

Houston has put together an 8-3 record in games it scores more than 109.9 points.

Detroit is 3-6 when it allows fewer than 106.1 points.

The Pistons make 41.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points lower than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).

In games Detroit shoots better than 45.6% from the field, it is 1-2 overall.

The Rockets have shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points below the 47.8% shooting opponents of the Pistons have averaged.

Houston is 7-3 when it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.

Pistons Players to Watch

The Pistons scoring leader is Jerami Grant, who averages 20.1 per contest to go with 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Isaiah Stewart is Detroit's leading rebounder, grabbing 8.1 per game, while Cade Cunningham is its best passer, averaging 4.5 assists in each contest.

The Pistons get the most three-point shooting production out of Cunningham, who makes 2.3 threes per game.

Cunningham is Detroit's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Stewart leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

Christian Wood has the top spot on the Rockets leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 16.5 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.

Jae'Sean Tate's assist statline leads Houston; he racks up 3.1 assists per game.

Eric Gordon is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Rockets, hitting 2.3 threes per game.

Houston's leader in steals is Alperen Sengun (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (1.0 per game).

Pistons Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/6/2021 Thunder L 114-103 Home 12/8/2021 Wizards L 119-116 Home 12/10/2021 Pelicans L 109-93 Away 12/12/2021 Nets L 116-104 Home 12/16/2021 Pacers L 122-113 Away 12/18/2021 Rockets - Home 12/19/2021 Heat - Home 12/21/2021 Knicks - Away 12/23/2021 Heat - Away 12/26/2021 Spurs - Away 12/29/2021 Knicks - Home

Rockets Upcoming Schedule