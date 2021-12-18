Detroit Pistons vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Detroit Pistons (4-23) hope to break a six-game home losing streak when they host the Houston Rockets (9-20) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pistons vs. Rockets
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Pistons vs. Rockets
- The Pistons score 13.0 fewer points per game (100.1) than the Rockets allow (113.1).
- Detroit is 1-2 when scoring more than 113.1 points.
- When Houston gives up fewer than 100.1 points, it is 2-2.
- The Rockets score an average of 106.1 points per game, just 3.8 fewer points than the 109.9 the Pistons allow to opponents.
- Houston has put together an 8-3 record in games it scores more than 109.9 points.
- Detroit is 3-6 when it allows fewer than 106.1 points.
- The Pistons make 41.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points lower than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).
- In games Detroit shoots better than 45.6% from the field, it is 1-2 overall.
- The Rockets have shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points below the 47.8% shooting opponents of the Pistons have averaged.
- Houston is 7-3 when it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.
Pistons Players to Watch
- The Pistons scoring leader is Jerami Grant, who averages 20.1 per contest to go with 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists.
- Isaiah Stewart is Detroit's leading rebounder, grabbing 8.1 per game, while Cade Cunningham is its best passer, averaging 4.5 assists in each contest.
- The Pistons get the most three-point shooting production out of Cunningham, who makes 2.3 threes per game.
- Cunningham is Detroit's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Stewart leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Christian Wood has the top spot on the Rockets leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 16.5 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.
- Jae'Sean Tate's assist statline leads Houston; he racks up 3.1 assists per game.
- Eric Gordon is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Rockets, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
- Houston's leader in steals is Alperen Sengun (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (1.0 per game).
Pistons Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/6/2021
Thunder
L 114-103
Home
12/8/2021
Wizards
L 119-116
Home
12/10/2021
Pelicans
L 109-93
Away
12/12/2021
Nets
L 116-104
Home
12/16/2021
Pacers
L 122-113
Away
12/18/2021
Rockets
-
Home
12/19/2021
Heat
-
Home
12/21/2021
Knicks
-
Away
12/23/2021
Heat
-
Away
12/26/2021
Spurs
-
Away
12/29/2021
Knicks
-
Home
Rockets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/10/2021
Bucks
L 123-114
Home
12/11/2021
Grizzlies
L 113-106
Away
12/13/2021
Hawks
W 132-126
Away
12/15/2021
Cavaliers
L 124-89
Away
12/16/2021
Knicks
L 116-103
Home
12/18/2021
Pistons
-
Away
12/20/2021
Bulls
-
Away
12/22/2021
Bucks
-
Away
12/23/2021
Pacers
-
Away
12/27/2021
Hornets
-
Away
12/28/2021
Lakers
-
Home