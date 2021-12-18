Detroit Pistons vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 11, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Dillon Brooks (24) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets forward Christian Wood (35) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 11, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Dillon Brooks (24) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets forward Christian Wood (35) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    The Detroit Pistons (4-23) hope to break a six-game home losing streak when they host the Houston Rockets (9-20) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pistons vs. Rockets

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Pistons vs. Rockets

    • The Pistons score 13.0 fewer points per game (100.1) than the Rockets allow (113.1).
    • Detroit is 1-2 when scoring more than 113.1 points.
    • When Houston gives up fewer than 100.1 points, it is 2-2.
    • The Rockets score an average of 106.1 points per game, just 3.8 fewer points than the 109.9 the Pistons allow to opponents.
    • Houston has put together an 8-3 record in games it scores more than 109.9 points.
    • Detroit is 3-6 when it allows fewer than 106.1 points.
    • The Pistons make 41.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points lower than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).
    • In games Detroit shoots better than 45.6% from the field, it is 1-2 overall.
    • The Rockets have shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points below the 47.8% shooting opponents of the Pistons have averaged.
    • Houston is 7-3 when it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.

    Pistons Players to Watch

    • The Pistons scoring leader is Jerami Grant, who averages 20.1 per contest to go with 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists.
    • Isaiah Stewart is Detroit's leading rebounder, grabbing 8.1 per game, while Cade Cunningham is its best passer, averaging 4.5 assists in each contest.
    • The Pistons get the most three-point shooting production out of Cunningham, who makes 2.3 threes per game.
    • Cunningham is Detroit's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Stewart leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • Christian Wood has the top spot on the Rockets leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 16.5 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.
    • Jae'Sean Tate's assist statline leads Houston; he racks up 3.1 assists per game.
    • Eric Gordon is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Rockets, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
    • Houston's leader in steals is Alperen Sengun (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (1.0 per game).

    Pistons Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/6/2021

    Thunder

    L 114-103

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Wizards

    L 119-116

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Pelicans

    L 109-93

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Nets

    L 116-104

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Pacers

    L 122-113

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    Rockets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/10/2021

    Bucks

    L 123-114

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 113-106

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Hawks

    W 132-126

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 124-89

    Away

    12/16/2021

    Knicks

    L 116-103

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Houston Rockets at Detroit Pistons

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) shoots on Brooklyn Nets forward Nic Claxton (33) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Rockets at Pistons

    1 minute ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Dillon Brooks (24) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets forward Christian Wood (35) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Dillon Brooks (24) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets forward Christian Wood (35) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Detroit Pistons vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    1 minute ago
    Juventus
    Soccer

    Bologna vs. Juventus: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    1 minute ago
    st john's
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Pittsburgh at St. John's

    1 minute ago
    memphis
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Tennessee at Memphis

    1 minute ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) reacts after making a basket during overtime against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Butler vs. Purdue

    1 minute ago
    jackson state
    College Football

    How to Watch The Cricket Celebration Bowl: South Carolina State vs. Jackson State

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_13903959
    entertainment

    How to Watch Holiday Hijinks Marathon

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy