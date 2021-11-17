Nov 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) splits the defense of Detroit Pistons forward Kelly Olynyk (13) and forward Saddiq Bey (41) in the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (3-10) will host the Indiana Pacers (6-9) after losing four home games in a row. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Pacers

Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Pacers

The Pacers score 107.5 points per game, just 1.5 fewer points than the 109.0 the Pistons allow.

Indiana has a 4-2 record when putting up more than 109.0 points.

Detroit is 2-4 when giving up fewer than 107.5 points.

The Pistons put up an average of 98.3 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than the 107.4 the Pacers allow.

Detroit has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 107.4 points.

Indiana has a 3-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 98.3 points.

The Pacers are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 48.6% the Pistons allow to opponents.

Indiana has a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.6% from the field.

The Pistons are shooting 40.7% from the field, 4.0% lower than the 44.7% the Pacers' opponents have shot this season.

Pacers Players to Watch

The Pacers leader in points and rebounds is Domantas Sabonis, who scores 18.5 points and pulls down 11.5 boards per game.

T.J. McConnell leads Indiana in assists, averaging 5.3 per game while also scoring 9.8 points per contest.

The Pacers get the most three-point shooting production out of Justin Holiday, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.

Sabonis and Myles Turner lead Indiana on the defensive end, with Sabonis leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Turner in blocks averaging 3.3 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

Jerami Grant averages 17.9 points per game to be the top scorer for the Pistons.

Detroit's leader in rebounds is Isaiah Stewart with 7.5 per game, and its leader in assists is Killian Hayes with 3.7 per game.

Saddiq Bey knocks down 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pistons.

Detroit's leader in steals is Hayes (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Grant (1.2 per game).

Pacers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/7/2021 Kings W 94-91 Away 11/10/2021 Nuggets L 101-98 Away 11/11/2021 Jazz W 111-100 Away 11/13/2021 76ers W 118-113 Home 11/15/2021 Knicks L 92-84 Away 11/17/2021 Pistons - Away 11/19/2021 Hornets - Away 11/20/2021 Pelicans - Home 11/22/2021 Bulls - Away 11/24/2021 Lakers - Home 11/26/2021 Raptors - Home

Pistons Upcoming Schedule