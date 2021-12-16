Publish date:
How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Detroit Pistons (4-22) will visit the Indiana Pacers (12-18) after losing six straight road games. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 16, 2021. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pistons vs. Pacers
- Game Day: Thursday, December 16, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Pistons vs. Pacers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Pacers
-10.5
210 points
Key Stats for Pacers vs. Pistons
- The Pacers put up 107.5 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 109.4 the Pistons allow.
- Indiana is 8-5 when scoring more than 109.4 points.
- When Detroit gives up fewer than 107.5 points, it is 3-7.
- The Pistons put up an average of 99.7 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 106.2 the Pacers allow to opponents.
- Detroit is 3-3 when it scores more than 106.2 points.
- Indiana's record is 7-3 when it gives up fewer than 99.7 points.
- The Pistons are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 10th.
- The Pacers grab 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, the same that the Pistons average.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Malcolm Brogdon leads the Pacers in points and assists per game, scoring 19.7 points and distributing 6.2 assists.
- Domantas Sabonis leads Indiana in rebounding, pulling down 11.9 boards per game while also scoring 18.5 points a contest.
- Justin Holiday makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pacers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
- Sabonis and Myles Turner lead Indiana on the defensive end, with Sabonis leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Turner in blocks averaging 2.9 per contest.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Jerami Grant is the top scorer for the Pistons with 20.1 points per game. He also adds 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game to his stats.
- Isaiah Stewart puts up a stat line of 8.0 rebounds, 7.5 points and 1.2 assists per game for Detroit to take the top rebound spot on the team. Cade Cunningham holds the top spot for assists with 4.6 per game, adding 15.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per matchup.
- Cunningham is reliable from distance and leads the Pistons with 2.3 made threes per game.
- Cunningham (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Detroit while Stewart (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
December
16
2021
Detroit Pistons at Indiana Pacers
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)