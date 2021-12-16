Dec 15, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) and Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) reach for a rebound during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (4-22) will visit the Indiana Pacers (12-18) after losing six straight road games. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 16, 2021. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Pacers

Game Day: Thursday, December 16, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: NBA League Pass

Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pistons vs. Pacers

Favorite Spread Total Pacers -10.5 210 points

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Pistons

The Pacers put up 107.5 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 109.4 the Pistons allow.

Indiana is 8-5 when scoring more than 109.4 points.

When Detroit gives up fewer than 107.5 points, it is 3-7.

The Pistons put up an average of 99.7 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 106.2 the Pacers allow to opponents.

Detroit is 3-3 when it scores more than 106.2 points.

Indiana's record is 7-3 when it gives up fewer than 99.7 points.

The Pistons are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 10th.

The Pacers grab 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, the same that the Pistons average.

Pacers Players to Watch

Malcolm Brogdon leads the Pacers in points and assists per game, scoring 19.7 points and distributing 6.2 assists.

Domantas Sabonis leads Indiana in rebounding, pulling down 11.9 boards per game while also scoring 18.5 points a contest.

Justin Holiday makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pacers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.

Sabonis and Myles Turner lead Indiana on the defensive end, with Sabonis leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Turner in blocks averaging 2.9 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch