Skip to main content

How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 3, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) controls the ball in front of Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 3, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) controls the ball in front of Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (22-42) hit the road in Central Division action against the Detroit Pistons (15-47) on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. This is the third matchup between the squads this season. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Pacers

  • Game Day: Friday, March 4, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Pacers

  • The Pacers record only 2.8 fewer points per game (109.9) than the Pistons give up (112.7).
  • When Indiana scores more than 112.7 points, it is 14-14.
  • Detroit has a 10-14 record when allowing fewer than 109.9 points.
  • The Pistons put up 9.1 fewer points per game (103.2) than the Pacers allow their opponents to score (112.3).
  • When it scores more than 112.3 points, Detroit is 7-6.
  • Indiana's record is 9-8 when it allows fewer than 103.2 points.
  • The Pacers are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 47.6% the Pistons allow to opponents.
  • Indiana is 12-11 when it shoots higher than 47.6% from the field.
  • The Pistons have shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points fewer than the 47.2% shooting opponents of the Pacers have averaged.
  • Detroit has compiled a 4-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47.2% from the field.

Pacers Players to Watch

  • The Pacers leader in points and assists is Chris Duarte, who scores 13.3 points per game to go with 2.2 assists.
  • Indiana's best rebounder is Oshae Brissett, who averages 5.0 boards per game in addition to his 7.6 PPG average.
  • Duarte makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pacers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest.
  • The Indiana steals leader is Duarte, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Brissett, who compiles 0.5 rejections per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

  • Cade Cunningham's points (15.8 per game) and assists (5.0 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pistons' leaderboards.
  • Isaiah Stewart's stat line of 8.3 rebounds, 8.2 points and 1.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.
  • Saddiq Bey is the most prolific from distance for the Pistons, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
  • Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Stewart with 1.1 per game.

Pacers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/16/2022

Wizards

W 113-108

Home

2/25/2022

Thunder

L 129-125

Home

2/27/2022

Celtics

W 128-107

Home

2/28/2022

Magic

L 119-103

Away

3/2/2022

Magic

W 122-114

Away

3/4/2022

Pistons

-

Away

3/6/2022

Wizards

-

Away

3/8/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

3/12/2022

Spurs

-

Away

3/13/2022

Hawks

-

Away

3/15/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

Pistons Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/24/2022

Cavaliers

W 106-103

Home

2/26/2022

Celtics

L 113-104

Home

2/27/2022

Hornets

W 127-126

Away

3/1/2022

Wizards

L 116-113

Away

3/3/2022

Raptors

W 108-106

Away

3/4/2022

Pacers

-

Home

3/7/2022

Hawks

-

Home

3/9/2022

Bulls

-

Home

3/11/2022

Celtics

-

Away

3/13/2022

Clippers

-

Home

3/15/2022

Heat

-

Away

How To Watch

March
4
2022

Indiana Pacers at Detroit Pistons

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16412557
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Magical Kenya Open, Second Round

By Kristofer Habbas52 seconds ago
Mar 3, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green (8) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Mar 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the first half at AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Mar 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the first half at AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives by Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) react after a play during overtime at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots the ball as Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) guards him during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) shoots the ball in the third quarter guarded by Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze (88) at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy