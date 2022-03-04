Mar 3, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) controls the ball in front of Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (22-42) hit the road in Central Division action against the Detroit Pistons (15-47) on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. This is the third matchup between the squads this season. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Pacers

Game Day: Friday, March 4, 2022

Friday, March 4, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Pacers

The Pacers record only 2.8 fewer points per game (109.9) than the Pistons give up (112.7).

When Indiana scores more than 112.7 points, it is 14-14.

Detroit has a 10-14 record when allowing fewer than 109.9 points.

The Pistons put up 9.1 fewer points per game (103.2) than the Pacers allow their opponents to score (112.3).

When it scores more than 112.3 points, Detroit is 7-6.

Indiana's record is 9-8 when it allows fewer than 103.2 points.

The Pacers are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 47.6% the Pistons allow to opponents.

Indiana is 12-11 when it shoots higher than 47.6% from the field.

The Pistons have shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points fewer than the 47.2% shooting opponents of the Pacers have averaged.

Detroit has compiled a 4-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47.2% from the field.

Pacers Players to Watch

The Pacers leader in points and assists is Chris Duarte, who scores 13.3 points per game to go with 2.2 assists.

Indiana's best rebounder is Oshae Brissett, who averages 5.0 boards per game in addition to his 7.6 PPG average.

Duarte makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pacers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest.

The Indiana steals leader is Duarte, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Brissett, who compiles 0.5 rejections per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

Cade Cunningham's points (15.8 per game) and assists (5.0 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pistons' leaderboards.

Isaiah Stewart's stat line of 8.3 rebounds, 8.2 points and 1.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.

Saddiq Bey is the most prolific from distance for the Pistons, hitting 2.5 threes per game.

Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Stewart with 1.1 per game.

Pacers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/16/2022 Wizards W 113-108 Home 2/25/2022 Thunder L 129-125 Home 2/27/2022 Celtics W 128-107 Home 2/28/2022 Magic L 119-103 Away 3/2/2022 Magic W 122-114 Away 3/4/2022 Pistons - Away 3/6/2022 Wizards - Away 3/8/2022 Cavaliers - Home 3/12/2022 Spurs - Away 3/13/2022 Hawks - Away 3/15/2022 Grizzlies - Home

Pistons Upcoming Schedule