Skip to main content

How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 1, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) moves to the basket as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby (22) defends during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 1, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) moves to the basket as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby (22) defends during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (25-52) will try to end a three-game home losing streak when they take on the Detroit Pistons (21-56) on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 5:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Pacers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Pistons

  • The Pacers score only 1.3 fewer points per game (110.8) than the Pistons allow (112.1).
  • Indiana is 17-20 when scoring more than 112.1 points.
  • When Detroit gives up fewer than 110.8 points, it is 15-22.
  • The Pistons put up an average of 104.5 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 114.0 the Pacers allow to opponents.
  • Detroit has put together a 9-6 record in games it scores more than 114.0 points.
  • Indiana has an 11-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.5 points.
  • The Pacers are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 26th.
  • The Pacers pull down 11.2 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.2 more rebounds than the Pistons average (11.0).
  • The Pistons are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at seventh.

Pacers Players to Watch

  • Oshae Brissett leads the Pacers in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 8.3 points, pulling down 5.1 rebounds and dishing out 0.9 assists per game.
  • Brissett makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pacers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.1 per contest.
  • The Indiana leader in both steals and blocks is Brissett, who averages 0.6 takeaways and 0.5 rejections per game.

Pistons Players to Watch

  • Cade Cunningham's points (17.3 per game) and assists (5.5 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pistons' leaderboards.
  • Isaiah Stewart grabs 8.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 8.2 points per game and adds 1.1 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.
  • Saddiq Bey is the top shooter from deep for the Pistons, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
  • Cunningham (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Detroit while Stewart (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

April
3
2022

Detroit Pistons at Indiana Pacers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 31, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates his goal ahead of San Jose Sharks center Nick Bonino (13) and center Tomas Hertl (48) as defenseman Cale Makar (8) reacts in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Mar 29, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Morgan Frost (48) celebrates his goal with right wing Cam Atkinson (89) and defenseman Travis Sanheim (6) against the Minnesota Wild in the third period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Mar 31, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates with the bench after his goal in the third period against the San Jose Sharks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Mar 29, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) celebrates with teammates after scoring in the third period against the Montreal Canadiens at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
imago1002018568h
NRL Rugby

How to Watch Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles vs. Canberra Raiders in NRL Rugby

By Adam Childs33 minutes ago
Soccer

Club Santos Laguna vs. CF Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 minutes ago
Soccer

Trabzonspor vs. Besiktas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 minutes ago
Soccer

Paris Saint-Germain vs. FC Lorient: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Soccer

FC Juarez vs. Pumas UNAM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy