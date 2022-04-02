Apr 1, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) moves to the basket as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby (22) defends during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (25-52) will try to end a three-game home losing streak when they take on the Detroit Pistons (21-56) on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 5:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Pacers

Game Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022

Sunday, April 3, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Pistons

The Pacers score only 1.3 fewer points per game (110.8) than the Pistons allow (112.1).

Indiana is 17-20 when scoring more than 112.1 points.

When Detroit gives up fewer than 110.8 points, it is 15-22.

The Pistons put up an average of 104.5 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 114.0 the Pacers allow to opponents.

Detroit has put together a 9-6 record in games it scores more than 114.0 points.

Indiana has an 11-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.5 points.

The Pacers are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 26th.

The Pacers pull down 11.2 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.2 more rebounds than the Pistons average (11.0).

The Pistons are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at seventh.

Pacers Players to Watch

Oshae Brissett leads the Pacers in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 8.3 points, pulling down 5.1 rebounds and dishing out 0.9 assists per game.

Brissett makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pacers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.1 per contest.

The Indiana leader in both steals and blocks is Brissett, who averages 0.6 takeaways and 0.5 rejections per game.

