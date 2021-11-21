Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

Nov 19, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) shoots defended by Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers (8-9) will visit the Detroit Pistons (4-11) after losing four straight road games. The contest starts at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 21, 2021. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Lakers

Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021

Sunday, November 21, 2021 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Lakers

The Lakers score only 1.8 more points per game (109.2) than the Pistons give up (107.4).

When Los Angeles totals more than 107.4 points, it is 7-3.

Detroit has a 3-6 record when giving up fewer than 109.2 points.

The Pistons score an average of 98.5 points per game, 14.8 fewer points than the 113.3 the Lakers give up to opponents.

This season, the Lakers have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% lower than the 48.1% of shots the Pistons' opponents have hit.

Los Angeles has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.1% from the field.

The Pistons' 40.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.9 percentage points lower than the Lakers have given up to their opponents (45.6%).

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis leads the Lakers in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 24.2 points and 10.5 boards per game.

Los Angeles' best passer is Russell Westbrook, who averages 8.6 assists per game to go with his 18.9 PPG scoring average.

The Lakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Carmelo Anthony, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.

Westbrook and Davis lead Los Angeles on the defensive end, with Westbrook leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Davis in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

Jerami Grant is the top scorer for the Pistons with 18.1 points per game. He also adds 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game to his stats.

Detroit's leader in rebounds is Isaiah Stewart with 7.5 per game, and its leader in assists is Killian Hayes with 3.5 per game.

Saddiq Bey is the top shooter from distance for the Pistons, hitting 1.9 threes per game.

Hayes (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Detroit while Grant (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Lakers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/12/2021 Timberwolves L 107-83 Home 11/14/2021 Spurs W 114-106 Home 11/15/2021 Bulls L 121-103 Home 11/17/2021 Bucks L 109-102 Away 11/19/2021 Celtics L 130-108 Away 11/21/2021 Pistons - Away 11/23/2021 Knicks - Away 11/24/2021 Pacers - Away 11/26/2021 Kings - Home 11/28/2021 Pistons - Home 11/30/2021 Kings - Away

Pistons Upcoming Schedule