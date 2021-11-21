Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 19, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) shoots defended by Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

    The Los Angeles Lakers (8-9) will visit the Detroit Pistons (4-11) after losing four straight road games. The contest starts at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 21, 2021. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pistons vs. Lakers

    • Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Pistons vs. Lakers

    • The Lakers score only 1.8 more points per game (109.2) than the Pistons give up (107.4).
    • When Los Angeles totals more than 107.4 points, it is 7-3.
    • Detroit has a 3-6 record when giving up fewer than 109.2 points.
    • The Pistons score an average of 98.5 points per game, 14.8 fewer points than the 113.3 the Lakers give up to opponents.
    • This season, the Lakers have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% lower than the 48.1% of shots the Pistons' opponents have hit.
    • Los Angeles has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.1% from the field.
    • The Pistons' 40.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.9 percentage points lower than the Lakers have given up to their opponents (45.6%).

    Lakers Players to Watch

    • Anthony Davis leads the Lakers in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 24.2 points and 10.5 boards per game.
    • Los Angeles' best passer is Russell Westbrook, who averages 8.6 assists per game to go with his 18.9 PPG scoring average.
    • The Lakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Carmelo Anthony, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.
    • Westbrook and Davis lead Los Angeles on the defensive end, with Westbrook leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Davis in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.

    Pistons Players to Watch

    • Jerami Grant is the top scorer for the Pistons with 18.1 points per game. He also adds 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game to his stats.
    • Detroit's leader in rebounds is Isaiah Stewart with 7.5 per game, and its leader in assists is Killian Hayes with 3.5 per game.
    • Saddiq Bey is the top shooter from distance for the Pistons, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
    • Hayes (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Detroit while Grant (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Lakers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/12/2021

    Timberwolves

    L 107-83

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Spurs

    W 114-106

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Bulls

    L 121-103

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Bucks

    L 109-102

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Celtics

    L 130-108

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    Pistons Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/12/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 98-78

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Raptors

    W 127-121

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Kings

    L 129-107

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Pacers

    W 97-89

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Warriors

    L 105-102

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Los Angeles Lakers at Detroit Pistons

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

