Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Lakers (8-9) will visit the Detroit Pistons (4-11) after losing four straight road games. The contest starts at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 21, 2021. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pistons vs. Lakers
- Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
Key Stats for Pistons vs. Lakers
- The Lakers score only 1.8 more points per game (109.2) than the Pistons give up (107.4).
- When Los Angeles totals more than 107.4 points, it is 7-3.
- Detroit has a 3-6 record when giving up fewer than 109.2 points.
- The Pistons score an average of 98.5 points per game, 14.8 fewer points than the 113.3 the Lakers give up to opponents.
- This season, the Lakers have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% lower than the 48.1% of shots the Pistons' opponents have hit.
- Los Angeles has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.1% from the field.
- The Pistons' 40.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.9 percentage points lower than the Lakers have given up to their opponents (45.6%).
Lakers Players to Watch
- Anthony Davis leads the Lakers in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 24.2 points and 10.5 boards per game.
- Los Angeles' best passer is Russell Westbrook, who averages 8.6 assists per game to go with his 18.9 PPG scoring average.
- The Lakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Carmelo Anthony, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.
- Westbrook and Davis lead Los Angeles on the defensive end, with Westbrook leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Davis in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Jerami Grant is the top scorer for the Pistons with 18.1 points per game. He also adds 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game to his stats.
- Detroit's leader in rebounds is Isaiah Stewart with 7.5 per game, and its leader in assists is Killian Hayes with 3.5 per game.
- Saddiq Bey is the top shooter from distance for the Pistons, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
- Hayes (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Detroit while Grant (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Lakers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/12/2021
Timberwolves
L 107-83
Home
11/14/2021
Spurs
W 114-106
Home
11/15/2021
Bulls
L 121-103
Home
11/17/2021
Bucks
L 109-102
Away
11/19/2021
Celtics
L 130-108
Away
11/21/2021
Pistons
-
Away
11/23/2021
Knicks
-
Away
11/24/2021
Pacers
-
Away
11/26/2021
Kings
-
Home
11/28/2021
Pistons
-
Home
11/30/2021
Kings
-
Away
Pistons Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/12/2021
Cavaliers
L 98-78
Away
11/13/2021
Raptors
W 127-121
Away
11/15/2021
Kings
L 129-107
Home
11/17/2021
Pacers
W 97-89
Home
11/19/2021
Warriors
L 105-102
Home
11/21/2021
Lakers
-
Home
11/23/2021
Heat
-
Home
11/24/2021
Bucks
-
Away
11/26/2021
Clippers
-
Away
11/28/2021
Lakers
-
Away
11/30/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away