Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Detroit Pistons (4-15) hope to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (10-11) at 9:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Staples Center. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pistons vs. Lakers
- Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Staples Center
Betting Information for Pistons vs. Lakers
Lakers
-10
213.5 points
Key Stats for Lakers vs. Pistons
- The Lakers score just 3.3 more points per game (111.4) than the Pistons give up (108.1).
- When Los Angeles scores more than 108.1 points, it is 9-3.
- When Detroit gives up fewer than 111.4 points, it is 3-9.
- The Pistons' 98.6 points per game are 15.9 fewer points than the 114.5 the Lakers allow.
- When it scores more than 114.5 points, Detroit is 1-1.
- The Lakers are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 29th.
- The Lakers average 10 offensive rebounds per game, 1.0 rebound less than the Pistons.
- The Pistons are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 16th.
Lakers Players to Watch
- Anthony Davis leads the Lakers in scoring and rebounding, putting up 24.3 points and 10.2 boards per game.
- Los Angeles' best passer is Russell Westbrook, who averages 8.7 assists per game to go with his 20.4 PPG scoring average.
- The Lakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Carmelo Anthony, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.
- The Los Angeles leader in both steals and blocks is Davis, who averages 1.3 takeaways and 2.3 rejections per game.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Jerami Grant sits at the top of the Pistons scoring leaderboard with 19.1 points per game. He also collects 4.7 rebounds and averages 2.3 assists per game.
- Isaiah Stewart puts up a stat line of 7.4 rebounds, 7.1 points and 1.1 assists per game for Detroit to take the top rebound spot on the team. Cade Cunningham holds the top spot for assists with 5.0 per game, adding 12.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per outing.
- Saddiq Bey is the top scorer from deep for the Pistons, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
- Killian Hayes (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Detroit while Stewart (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
