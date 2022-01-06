Detroit Pistons vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Memphis Grizzlies (25-14) hope to continue a six-game winning streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (7-28) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at FedExForum. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pistons vs. Grizzlies
- Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FedExForum
- Live Stream: Available on fuboTV
Betting Information for Pistons vs. Grizzlies
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Grizzlies
-12.5
220 points
Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Pistons
- The Grizzlies put up 111.3 points per game, only 1.2 more points than the 110.1 the Pistons allow.
- Memphis has a 16-2 record when scoring more than 110.1 points.
- Detroit is 5-14 when allowing fewer than 111.3 points.
- The Pistons put up an average of 101.1 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 108.1 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.
- Detroit has put together a 5-6 record in games it scores more than 108.1 points.
- Memphis is 10-0 when it gives up fewer than 101.1 points.
- The Grizzlies are the top rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 25th.
- The Grizzlies grab an average of 13.3 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Pistons by 2.8 rebounds per contest.
- The Pistons are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at first.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Grizzlies this season is Desmond Bane, who averages 17.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.
- Steven Adams leads Memphis in rebounding, averaging 9.3 per game, while Tyus Jones leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.1 in each contest.
- The Grizzlies get the most three-point shooting production out of Bane, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.
- De'Anthony Melton is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Cade Cunningham's points (14.9 per game) and assists (5.1 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pistons' leaderboards.
- Isaiah Stewart is at the top of the Detroit rebounding leaderboard with 8.4 rebounds per game. He also scores 7.9 points and tacks on 1.1 assists per game.
- Saddiq Bey hits 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pistons.
- Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Stewart with 1.1 per game.
How To Watch
