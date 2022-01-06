Detroit Pistons vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 3, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots between Detroit Pistons center Luka Garza (55) and forward Saddiq Bey (41) in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 3, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots between Detroit Pistons center Luka Garza (55) and forward Saddiq Bey (41) in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (25-14) hope to continue a six-game winning streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (7-28) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at FedExForum. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Grizzlies

Betting Information for Pistons vs. Grizzlies

Grizzlies vs Pistons Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Grizzlies

-12.5

220 points

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Pistons

  • The Grizzlies put up 111.3 points per game, only 1.2 more points than the 110.1 the Pistons allow.
  • Memphis has a 16-2 record when scoring more than 110.1 points.
  • Detroit is 5-14 when allowing fewer than 111.3 points.
  • The Pistons put up an average of 101.1 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 108.1 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.
  • Detroit has put together a 5-6 record in games it scores more than 108.1 points.
  • Memphis is 10-0 when it gives up fewer than 101.1 points.
  • The Grizzlies are the top rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 25th.
  • The Grizzlies grab an average of 13.3 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Pistons by 2.8 rebounds per contest.
  • The Pistons are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at first.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Grizzlies this season is Desmond Bane, who averages 17.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.
  • Steven Adams leads Memphis in rebounding, averaging 9.3 per game, while Tyus Jones leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.1 in each contest.
  • The Grizzlies get the most three-point shooting production out of Bane, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.
  • De'Anthony Melton is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

  • Cade Cunningham's points (14.9 per game) and assists (5.1 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pistons' leaderboards.
  • Isaiah Stewart is at the top of the Detroit rebounding leaderboard with 8.4 rebounds per game. He also scores 7.9 points and tacks on 1.1 assists per game.
  • Saddiq Bey hits 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pistons.
  • Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Stewart with 1.1 per game.

How To Watch

January
6
2022

Detroit Pistons at Memphis Grizzlies

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 3, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots over Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

26 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) makes the basket and is fouled by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

27 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Raul Neto (19) dribbles as Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) defends during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

28 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) blocks the shot of Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

29 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) battle for the ball during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

30 minutes ago
Jan 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) is defended by Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne (15) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

32 minutes ago
Jan 3, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots between Detroit Pistons center Luka Garza (55) and forward Saddiq Bey (41) in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

33 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) shoots over Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

1 hour ago
Dec 21, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) guards Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy