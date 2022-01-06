Detroit Pistons vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

Jan 3, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots between Detroit Pistons center Luka Garza (55) and forward Saddiq Bey (41) in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (25-14) hope to continue a six-game winning streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (7-28) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at FedExForum. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022

Thursday, January 6, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FedExForum

Betting Information for Pistons vs. Grizzlies

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -12.5 220 points

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Pistons

The Grizzlies put up 111.3 points per game, only 1.2 more points than the 110.1 the Pistons allow.

Memphis has a 16-2 record when scoring more than 110.1 points.

Detroit is 5-14 when allowing fewer than 111.3 points.

The Pistons put up an average of 101.1 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 108.1 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.

Detroit has put together a 5-6 record in games it scores more than 108.1 points.

Memphis is 10-0 when it gives up fewer than 101.1 points.

The Grizzlies are the top rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 25th.

The Grizzlies grab an average of 13.3 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Pistons by 2.8 rebounds per contest.

The Pistons are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at first.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Grizzlies this season is Desmond Bane, who averages 17.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.

Steven Adams leads Memphis in rebounding, averaging 9.3 per game, while Tyus Jones leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.1 in each contest.

The Grizzlies get the most three-point shooting production out of Bane, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.

De'Anthony Melton is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch