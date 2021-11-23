How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Heat (11-6) go up against the Detroit Pistons (4-12) on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pistons vs. Heat
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 23, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pistons vs. Heat
- The 109.8 points per game the Heat record are just 1.5 more points than the Pistons give up (108.3).
- Miami is 8-2 when scoring more than 108.3 points.
- When Detroit gives up fewer than 109.8 points, it is 3-6.
- The Pistons score only 2.8 fewer points per game (99.6) than the Heat allow (102.4).
- When it scores more than 102.4 points, Detroit is 3-3.
- Miami is 7-1 when it gives up fewer than 99.6 points.
- The Heat make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points lower than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (48.1%).
- Miami has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.1% from the field.
- The Pistons are shooting 41.0% from the field, 2.3% lower than the 43.3% the Heat's opponents have shot this season.
- Detroit has compiled a 1-2 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.
Heat Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Heat this season is Jimmy Butler, who averages 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game.
- Miami's leading rebounder is Bam Adebayo averaging 10.6 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his 7.6 assists per game.
- The Heat get the most three-point shooting production out of Duncan Robinson, who makes 2.9 threes per game.
- The Miami steals leader is Butler, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Caleb Martin, who compiles 0.5 rejections per contest.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Jerami Grant is the top scorer for the Pistons with 19.3 points per game. He also tacks on 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game to his stats.
- The Detroit leaders in rebounding and assists are Isaiah Stewart with 7.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.3 points and 1.1 assists per game) and Killian Hayes with 3.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 5.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game).
- Grant is the most prolific from distance for the Pistons, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
- Detroit's leader in steals is Hayes (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Stewart (1.2 per game).
Heat Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/13/2021
Jazz
W 111-105
Away
11/15/2021
Thunder
W 103-90
Away
11/17/2021
Pelicans
W 113-98
Home
11/18/2021
Wizards
W 112-97
Home
11/20/2021
Wizards
L 103-100
Away
11/23/2021
Pistons
-
Away
11/24/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
11/27/2021
Bulls
-
Away
11/29/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
12/1/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
12/3/2021
Pacers
-
Away
Pistons Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/13/2021
Raptors
W 127-121
Away
11/15/2021
Kings
L 129-107
Home
11/17/2021
Pacers
W 97-89
Home
11/19/2021
Warriors
L 105-102
Home
11/21/2021
Lakers
L 121-116
Home
11/23/2021
Heat
-
Home
11/24/2021
Bucks
-
Away
11/26/2021
Clippers
-
Away
11/28/2021
Lakers
-
Away
11/30/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
12/2/2021
Suns
-
Away