Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 21, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) takes a shot over Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 21, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) takes a shot over Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Miami Heat (11-6) go up against the Detroit Pistons (4-12) on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pistons vs. Heat

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 23, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Pistons vs. Heat

    • The 109.8 points per game the Heat record are just 1.5 more points than the Pistons give up (108.3).
    • Miami is 8-2 when scoring more than 108.3 points.
    • When Detroit gives up fewer than 109.8 points, it is 3-6.
    • The Pistons score only 2.8 fewer points per game (99.6) than the Heat allow (102.4).
    • When it scores more than 102.4 points, Detroit is 3-3.
    • Miami is 7-1 when it gives up fewer than 99.6 points.
    • The Heat make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points lower than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (48.1%).
    • Miami has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.1% from the field.
    • The Pistons are shooting 41.0% from the field, 2.3% lower than the 43.3% the Heat's opponents have shot this season.
    • Detroit has compiled a 1-2 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.

    Heat Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Heat this season is Jimmy Butler, who averages 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game.
    • Miami's leading rebounder is Bam Adebayo averaging 10.6 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his 7.6 assists per game.
    • The Heat get the most three-point shooting production out of Duncan Robinson, who makes 2.9 threes per game.
    • The Miami steals leader is Butler, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Caleb Martin, who compiles 0.5 rejections per contest.

    Pistons Players to Watch

    • Jerami Grant is the top scorer for the Pistons with 19.3 points per game. He also tacks on 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game to his stats.
    • The Detroit leaders in rebounding and assists are Isaiah Stewart with 7.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.3 points and 1.1 assists per game) and Killian Hayes with 3.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 5.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game).
    • Grant is the most prolific from distance for the Pistons, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
    • Detroit's leader in steals is Hayes (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Stewart (1.2 per game).

    Heat Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Jazz

    W 111-105

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Thunder

    W 103-90

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Pelicans

    W 113-98

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Wizards

    W 112-97

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Wizards

    L 103-100

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    Pistons Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Raptors

    W 127-121

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Kings

    L 129-107

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Pacers

    W 97-89

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Warriors

    L 105-102

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Lakers

    L 121-116

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    23
    2021

    Miami Heat at Detroit Pistons

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Chicago Blackhawks
    NHL

    How to Watch Blackhawks at Flames

    1 minute ago
    Nov 19, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) drives against Idaho State Bengals guard Tarik Cool (2) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Tennessee State at Nebraska

    1 minute ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eric Williams Jr. (50) drives for the basket between BYU Cougar guard Alex Barcello (13, left) and forward Gideon George (5, right) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oregon vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) drives around Southern University Jaguars guard Tyrone Lyons (35) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Nebraska vs. Tennessee State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 4, 2020; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays forward Christian Bishop (13) drives against Kennesaw State Owls guard Chris Youngblood (3) and forward Alex Peterson (10) in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wake Forest vs. Kennesaw State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar (10) takes selfies with fans after a draw against the New York Red Bulls at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
    Soccer

    Nashville SC vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 4, 2020; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays forward Christian Bishop (13) drives against Kennesaw State Owls guard Chris Youngblood (3) and forward Alex Peterson (10) in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Kennesaw State vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) drives around Southern University Jaguars guard Tyrone Lyons (35) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Tennessee State vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jaren Holmes (5) drives to the basket as Saint Louis Billikens guard Javonte Perkins (3) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Illinois State at Saint Louis

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy