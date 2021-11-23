Nov 21, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) takes a shot over Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (11-6) go up against the Detroit Pistons (4-12) on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Heat

Game Day: Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Tuesday, November 23, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Heat

The 109.8 points per game the Heat record are just 1.5 more points than the Pistons give up (108.3).

Miami is 8-2 when scoring more than 108.3 points.

When Detroit gives up fewer than 109.8 points, it is 3-6.

The Pistons score only 2.8 fewer points per game (99.6) than the Heat allow (102.4).

When it scores more than 102.4 points, Detroit is 3-3.

Miami is 7-1 when it gives up fewer than 99.6 points.

The Heat make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points lower than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (48.1%).

Miami has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.1% from the field.

The Pistons are shooting 41.0% from the field, 2.3% lower than the 43.3% the Heat's opponents have shot this season.

Detroit has compiled a 1-2 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Heat this season is Jimmy Butler, who averages 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game.

Miami's leading rebounder is Bam Adebayo averaging 10.6 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his 7.6 assists per game.

The Heat get the most three-point shooting production out of Duncan Robinson, who makes 2.9 threes per game.

The Miami steals leader is Butler, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Caleb Martin, who compiles 0.5 rejections per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

Jerami Grant is the top scorer for the Pistons with 19.3 points per game. He also tacks on 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game to his stats.

The Detroit leaders in rebounding and assists are Isaiah Stewart with 7.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.3 points and 1.1 assists per game) and Killian Hayes with 3.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 5.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game).

Grant is the most prolific from distance for the Pistons, hitting 1.9 threes per game.

Detroit's leader in steals is Hayes (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Stewart (1.2 per game).

Heat Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 Jazz W 111-105 Away 11/15/2021 Thunder W 103-90 Away 11/17/2021 Pelicans W 113-98 Home 11/18/2021 Wizards W 112-97 Home 11/20/2021 Wizards L 103-100 Away 11/23/2021 Pistons - Away 11/24/2021 Timberwolves - Away 11/27/2021 Bulls - Away 11/29/2021 Nuggets - Home 12/1/2021 Cavaliers - Home 12/3/2021 Pacers - Away

Pistons Upcoming Schedule