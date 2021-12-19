Detroit Pistons vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Hassani Gravett (12) guards Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

    The Detroit Pistons (4-24) will attempt to break a 14-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (18-12) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Little Caesars Arena. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pistons vs. Heat

    • Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Pistons vs. Heat

    • The Heat score just 2.9 fewer points per game (107.2) than the Pistons allow (110.1).
    • Miami has a 12-2 record when scoring more than 110.1 points.
    • Detroit is 3-7 when giving up fewer than 107.2 points.
    • The Pistons average just 3.4 fewer points per game (100.4) than the Heat allow (103.8).
    • When it scores more than 103.8 points, Detroit is 3-8.
    • Miami has a 10-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.4 points.
    • The Heat are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 47.8% the Pistons allow to opponents.
    • Miami is 11-0 when it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.
    • The Pistons' 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
    • Detroit is 1-5 when it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.

    Heat Players to Watch

    • The Heat scoring leader is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.3 per contest to go with 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists.
    • Dewayne Dedmon leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 6.2 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 8.1 in each contest.
    • The Heat get the most three-point shooting production out of Duncan Robinson, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.
    • Lowry is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Caleb Martin leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.

    Pistons Players to Watch

    • Jerami Grant is the top scorer for the Pistons with 20.1 points per game. He also adds 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game to his statistics.
    • Isaiah Stewart puts up a stat line of 8.1 rebounds, 7.9 points and 1.1 assists per game for Detroit to take the top rebound spot on the team. Cade Cunningham holds the top spot for assists with 4.8 per game, adding 16.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per matchup.
    • Cunningham is the top shooter from deep for the Pistons, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
    • Cunningham (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Detroit while Stewart (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Heat Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/8/2021

    Bucks

    W 113-104

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Bulls

    W 118-92

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 105-94

    Away

    12/15/2021

    76ers

    W 101-96

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Magic

    W 115-105

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    Pistons Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/8/2021

    Wizards

    L 119-116

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Pelicans

    L 109-93

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Nets

    L 116-104

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Pacers

    L 122-113

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Rockets

    L 116-107

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    Miami Heat at Detroit Pistons

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
