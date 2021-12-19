Detroit Pistons vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Hassani Gravett (12) guards Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (4-24) will attempt to break a 14-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (18-12) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Little Caesars Arena. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Heat

Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Sunday, December 19, 2021 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: NBA League Pass

Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Heat

The Heat score just 2.9 fewer points per game (107.2) than the Pistons allow (110.1).

Miami has a 12-2 record when scoring more than 110.1 points.

Detroit is 3-7 when giving up fewer than 107.2 points.

The Pistons average just 3.4 fewer points per game (100.4) than the Heat allow (103.8).

When it scores more than 103.8 points, Detroit is 3-8.

Miami has a 10-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.4 points.

The Heat are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 47.8% the Pistons allow to opponents.

Miami is 11-0 when it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.

The Pistons' 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

Detroit is 1-5 when it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

The Heat scoring leader is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.3 per contest to go with 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Dewayne Dedmon leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 6.2 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 8.1 in each contest.

The Heat get the most three-point shooting production out of Duncan Robinson, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.

Lowry is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Caleb Martin leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

Jerami Grant is the top scorer for the Pistons with 20.1 points per game. He also adds 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game to his statistics.

Isaiah Stewart puts up a stat line of 8.1 rebounds, 7.9 points and 1.1 assists per game for Detroit to take the top rebound spot on the team. Cade Cunningham holds the top spot for assists with 4.8 per game, adding 16.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per matchup.

Cunningham is the top shooter from deep for the Pistons, hitting 2.3 threes per game.

Cunningham (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Detroit while Stewart (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Heat Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/8/2021 Bucks W 113-104 Home 12/11/2021 Bulls W 118-92 Home 12/13/2021 Cavaliers L 105-94 Away 12/15/2021 76ers W 101-96 Away 12/17/2021 Magic W 115-105 Away 12/19/2021 Pistons - Away 12/21/2021 Pacers - Home 12/23/2021 Pistons - Home 12/26/2021 Magic - Home 12/28/2021 Wizards - Home 12/29/2021 Spurs - Away

Pistons Upcoming Schedule