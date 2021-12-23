Detroit Pistons vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

Dec 10, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (9) and Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) crash into fans court side in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (19-13) will look to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (5-25) on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at FTX Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Heat

Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021

Thursday, December 23, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FTX Arena

Betting Information for Pistons vs. Heat

Favorite Spread Total Heat -11 208 points

Key Stats for Heat vs. Pistons

The Heat put up only 2.1 fewer points per game (107.2) than the Pistons allow (109.3).

When Miami scores more than 109.3 points, it is 13-2.

Detroit has a 4-8 record when giving up fewer than 107.2 points.

The Pistons' 100.1 points per game are only 3.4 fewer points than the 103.5 the Heat allow.

When it scores more than 103.5 points, Detroit is 3-8.

Miami has an 11-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.1 points.

The Heat are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 28th.

The Heat average 10.4 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.1 more rebounds than the Pistons pull down per game (10.3).

The Pistons are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 13th.

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 20.5 points per game to go with 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Dewayne Dedmon leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 6.3 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 8.3 in each contest.

The Heat get the most three-point shooting production out of Duncan Robinson, who makes 2.9 threes per game.

Lowry is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Caleb Martin leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.

