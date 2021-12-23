Detroit Pistons vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Heat (19-13) will look to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (5-25) on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at FTX Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pistons vs. Heat
- Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FTX Arena
- Live Stream: FuboTV
Betting Information for Pistons vs. Heat
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Heat
-11
208 points
Key Stats for Heat vs. Pistons
- The Heat put up only 2.1 fewer points per game (107.2) than the Pistons allow (109.3).
- When Miami scores more than 109.3 points, it is 13-2.
- Detroit has a 4-8 record when giving up fewer than 107.2 points.
- The Pistons' 100.1 points per game are only 3.4 fewer points than the 103.5 the Heat allow.
- When it scores more than 103.5 points, Detroit is 3-8.
- Miami has an 11-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.1 points.
- The Heat are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 28th.
- The Heat average 10.4 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.1 more rebounds than the Pistons pull down per game (10.3).
- The Pistons are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 13th.
Heat Players to Watch
- Tyler Herro leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 20.5 points per game to go with 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists.
- Dewayne Dedmon leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 6.3 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 8.3 in each contest.
- The Heat get the most three-point shooting production out of Duncan Robinson, who makes 2.9 threes per game.
- Lowry is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Caleb Martin leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Jerami Grant sits at the top of the Pistons scoring leaderboard with 20.1 points per game. He also collects 4.8 rebounds and averages 2.6 assists per game.
- The Detroit leaders in rebounding and assists are Isaiah Stewart with 8.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.9 points and 1.1 assists per game) and Cade Cunningham with 5.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 15.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per game).
- Cunningham is consistent from distance and leads the Pistons with 2.1 made threes per game.
- Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Grant (1.1 per game).
