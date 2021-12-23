Detroit Pistons vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

Skip to main content
    December 23, 2021
    How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 10, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (9) and Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) crash into fans court side in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

    The Miami Heat (19-13) will look to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (5-25) on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at FTX Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pistons vs. Heat

    Betting Information for Pistons vs. Heat

    Heat vs Pistons Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Heat

    -11

    208 points

    Key Stats for Heat vs. Pistons

    • The Heat put up only 2.1 fewer points per game (107.2) than the Pistons allow (109.3).
    • When Miami scores more than 109.3 points, it is 13-2.
    • Detroit has a 4-8 record when giving up fewer than 107.2 points.
    • The Pistons' 100.1 points per game are only 3.4 fewer points than the 103.5 the Heat allow.
    • When it scores more than 103.5 points, Detroit is 3-8.
    • Miami has an 11-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.1 points.
    • The Heat are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 28th.
    • The Heat average 10.4 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.1 more rebounds than the Pistons pull down per game (10.3).
    • The Pistons are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 13th.

    Heat Players to Watch

    • Tyler Herro leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 20.5 points per game to go with 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists.
    • Dewayne Dedmon leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 6.3 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 8.3 in each contest.
    • The Heat get the most three-point shooting production out of Duncan Robinson, who makes 2.9 threes per game.
    • Lowry is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Caleb Martin leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.

    Pistons Players to Watch

    • Jerami Grant sits at the top of the Pistons scoring leaderboard with 20.1 points per game. He also collects 4.8 rebounds and averages 2.6 assists per game.
    • The Detroit leaders in rebounding and assists are Isaiah Stewart with 8.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.9 points and 1.1 assists per game) and Cade Cunningham with 5.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 15.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per game).
    • Cunningham is consistent from distance and leads the Pistons with 2.1 made threes per game.
    • Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Grant (1.1 per game).

    How To Watch

    December
    23
    2021

    Detroit Pistons at Miami Heat

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    NBA

