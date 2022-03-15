Mar 13, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) dribbles on LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (18-50) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Miami Heat (45-24) on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at FTX Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Heat

Game Day: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pistons vs. Heat

Favorite Spread Total Heat -13 214.5 points

Key Stats for Heat vs. Pistons

The Heat average only 3.0 fewer points per game (109.4) than the Pistons allow (112.4).

Miami is 27-4 when scoring more than 112.4 points.

Detroit has an 11-15 record when allowing fewer than 109.4 points.

The Pistons' 103.6 points per game are just 1.2 fewer points than the 104.8 the Heat give up.

Detroit is 14-18 when it scores more than 104.8 points.

Miami is 25-4 when it allows fewer than 103.6 points.

The Heat are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 27th.

The Heat average 10.3 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.9 fewer rebounds than the Pistons pull down per game (11.2).

The Heat are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank sixth.

Heat Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Heat this season is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.

Dewayne Dedmon is Miami's leading rebounder, grabbing 5.9 per game, while Kyle Lowry is its best passer, distributing 7.9 assists in each contest.

The Heat get the most three-point shooting production out of Duncan Robinson, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.

Lowry and Dedmon lead Miami on the defensive end, with Lowry leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Dedmon in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch