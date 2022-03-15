How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Detroit Pistons (18-50) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Miami Heat (45-24) on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at FTX Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pistons vs. Heat
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 15, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FTX Arena
- Arena: FTX Arena
Betting Information for Pistons vs. Heat
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Heat
-13
214.5 points
Key Stats for Heat vs. Pistons
- The Heat average only 3.0 fewer points per game (109.4) than the Pistons allow (112.4).
- Miami is 27-4 when scoring more than 112.4 points.
- Detroit has an 11-15 record when allowing fewer than 109.4 points.
- The Pistons' 103.6 points per game are just 1.2 fewer points than the 104.8 the Heat give up.
- Detroit is 14-18 when it scores more than 104.8 points.
- Miami is 25-4 when it allows fewer than 103.6 points.
- The Heat are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 27th.
- The Heat average 10.3 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.9 fewer rebounds than the Pistons pull down per game (11.2).
- The Heat are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank sixth.
Heat Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Heat this season is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.
- Dewayne Dedmon is Miami's leading rebounder, grabbing 5.9 per game, while Kyle Lowry is its best passer, distributing 7.9 assists in each contest.
- The Heat get the most three-point shooting production out of Duncan Robinson, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.
- Lowry and Dedmon lead Miami on the defensive end, with Lowry leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Dedmon in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Cade Cunningham's points (16.9 per game) and assists (5.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pistons' leaderboards.
- Isaiah Stewart grabs 8.5 rebounds per game (he also scores 8.2 points per game and adds 1.1 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.
- Saddiq Bey is the top shooter from distance for the Pistons, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
- Detroit's leader in steals is Hamidou Diallo with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Stewart with 1.1 per game.
How To Watch
March
15
2022
Detroit Pistons at Miami Heat
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream:
